News Corp urges shareholders to re-elect board

Oct 11 News Corp (NWSA.O) urged shareholders to
vote for the 15 directors up for election next week and said it
"vehemently disagrees" with reports by corporate governance
watchdogs like ISS, which have criticized the Rupert
Murdoch-controlled company's practices.
In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, News Corp pointed
to its strong performance despite the difficult global economy.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $33.4 billion in the year ended on
June 30, while operating profit increased 23 percent to $4.85
billion.
ISS, which advises large institutional investors on proxy
voting, had criticized the board's lack of independence and
poor stewardship even as News Corp reeled from the fallout of a
phone hacking scandal at its London-based News of the World
tabloid.
News Corp hit back against the criticism. ISS'
"disproportionate focus on the News of the World matter is
misguided," the company said, but acknowledged the scandal
could affect the wider business' operations.
ISS had called for shareholders to vote News Corp Chief
Executive Officer Rupert Murdoch, his two sons James and
Lachlan, and 10 other directors off the board in the Oct. 21
election.
The proxy advisory firm was also critical of the
compensation package for Rupert Murdoch even as the phone
hacking scandal threatened to destabilize the business.
News Corp told shareholders its CEO's compensation
reflected the performance of the company during a successful
period.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)