UPDATE 1-News Corp investors rebuke James Murdoch in vote

* Votes against James Murdoch approach 35 percent
* James receives almost 3x as many against votes as Rupert
* Rupert reelected with 84.4 percent approval
* Resolution to separate chairman and CEO role defeated
By Peter Lauria
NEW YORK, Oct 24 James Murdoch, the presumed
heir to the News Corp (NWSA.O) media empire, suffered a sharp
rebuke from shareholders, with nearly 35 percent of its
investors voting against his reelection to the board.
James, the youngest son of News Corp Chairman and CEO
Rupert Murdoch, garnered only a 65 percent approval vote.
Murdoch eldest son, Lachlan, didn't fare much better, garnering
just under 34 percent of votes against his reelection. Unlike
his brother, Lachlan does not hold an operating role at News
Corp.
Investors supported Rupert Murdoch much more than his
children, reelecting the company patriarch with a nearly 85
percent approval. News Corp shareholders also voted
overwhelmingly against a proposal to separate the chairman and
CEO roles, apparently satisfied to have Murdoch hold both
titles. Less than 1 percent voted for that proposal.
The percentage of against votes cast for Murdoch is even
higher after accounting for the fact that the Murdoch family
controls 40 percent of News Corp's voting shares. Also, the
company's largest individual shareholder, Prince Al-Waleed bin
Talal, voted his 7 percent stake in favor of the family.
"Clearly, shareholders are upset by the hacking scandal and
the continued disproportionate control of the company by the
Murdochs," said Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss.
A phone hacking scandal at New Corp's tabloid News of the
World in London has enveloped the company over the last year.
This has resulted in the paper's closure, the arrests of more
than a dozen former executives and employees, and the
abandonment of News Corp's $12 billion deal to acquire the
outstanding shares of BSkyB it doesn't already own.
James Murdoch, who had already appeared before a special
committee of Parliament, is scheduled to be reexamined on
November 10 after several former executives disputed key facts
in his earlier testimony.
(Reporting by Peter Lauria; Editing by Richard Chang)