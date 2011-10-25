UPDATE 3-Investors issue James Murdoch a sharp rebuke

* Votes against James Murdoch approach 35 percent
* Almost 3 times more votes against him than Rupert
* Rupert reelected with 84.4 percent approval
* Resolution to separate chairman and CEO role defeated
(Adds analyst comments, background, votes for additional
directors)
By Peter Lauria
NEW YORK, Oct 24 James Murdoch, the presumed
heir to the News Corp (NWSA.O) media empire, got a sharp rebuke
from shareholders when nearly 35 percent of the company's
investors voted against his reelection to the board.
But even that number masked the enormity of the dissent
against the youngest son of News Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert
Murdoch, based on the voting results disclosed in a regulatory
filing.
Forty percent of James Murdoch's total approval vote of 65
percent came from shares held by his family, and another 7
percent came from News Corp's largest individual shareholder,
Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.
Those votes are the only reason James Murdoch got reelected
-- without them, nearly two-thirds of the votes went against
him, enough to cast doubt over whether he has the credibility
and support to eventually succeed his father.
"Clearly, shareholders are upset by the hacking scandal and
the continued disproportionate control of the company by the
Murdochs," said Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss.
Bob McCormick, chief policy officer at proxy advisory firm
Glass Lewis, which had recommended News Corp shareholders vote
against reelecting Murdoch and his children, said: "As you
approach one-third votes against a director it's a very
significant rejection of that director. I think they should
definitely rethink their position but given their history I
doubt it."
Even at the 35 percent level, the vote against James
Murdoch rivals that of the 43 percent no confidence vote Disney
shareholders gave to former CEO Michael Eisner in 2004.
The figures from this year's meeting underscore the massive
damage the phone hacking scandal has inflicted on James
Murdoch's reputation.
At last year's annual meeting, where Rupert Murdoch
memorably stood up to reassure investors that hacking was the
result of a lone, rogue reporter, only 20.5 percent of
independent B shares were voted against James Murdoch. The
percentage of votes against James Murdoch this year nearly
doubled -- even when all the family votes are considered.
HOW RUPERT AND LACHLAN FARED
Investors gave Rupert Murdoch more support than his
children, reelecting the company patriarch with nearly 85
percent approval, inclusive of his family's votes. Absent those
votes, 29 percent of News Corp shareholders voted against or
abstained from voting for Rupert.
News Corp shareholders also voted overwhemingly against a
proposal to separate the chairman and CEO roles, apparently
satisfied to have Murdoch hold both titles. More than 99
percent of shareholders voted against that proposal.
Murdoch's eldest son Lachlan did not fare much better than
his brother, garnering votes against his reelection of just
under 34 percent.
Excluding the family votes equates to an against vote of 64
percent for Lachlan. Unlike his brother, Lachlan does not
currently hold an operating role at News Corp.
"Frankly, it's surprising 92 million voted against Rupert
versus over 200 million for his son (James). Even people
against his son respect the job Rupert has done as CEO and
chairman of the company," said Evercore Partners analysts Alan
Gould. "For James it's a little more critical."
Gould added that James Murdoch's chances of becoming CEO
are now "a function of what new events come out of London" and
"how involved it appears James was in the phone hacking
scandal."
Having already appeared once before a special committee of
Parliament, James Murdoch is scheduled to be reexamined on Nov.
10 after several former executives disputed key facts in his
earlier testimony.
Murdoch's No. 2, Chase Carey, got a relatively positive
vote from independent shareholders with 90 percent voting for
his reelection.
Investors have generally viewed Carey positively, noting
his track record for creating value while serving as CEO of
DirecTV and so far at News Corp. He has also taken a hardline
on retransmission fees -- or fees paid by cable operators for
broadcast networks like Fox -- which will have a positive
impact on News Corp's bottom line going forward.
"It sends a positive message for Chase Carey, it confirms
he's an important part of the company and has already changed
the management's perspective," said McCormick of the vote.
Indeed, when Rupert Murdoch declared during the company's
third-quarter earnings call that Carey rather than his son
James would likely succeed him in the near term, analysts and
investors cheered the news.
Votes were also low for the only woman on the board,
Natalie Bancroft, who became a director after News Corp bought
Dow Jones in 2007. She had 63 percent of the independent B
votes against.
Among the notable directors to receive strong votes for
reelection were Viet Dinh (85 percent) and recent board
additions Joel Klein (96 percent) and James Breyer (98
percent).
A phone hacking scandal at New Corp's tabloid News of the
World in London has enveloped the company for the past year,
resulting in the paper's closure, the arrests of more than a
dozen former executives and employees, and the abandonment of
News Corp's $12 billion deal to acquire the outstanding shares
of BSkyB BSY.L it doesn't already own.
The anger from the phone hacking scandal was evident at
News Corp's annual shareholder meeting last Friday. In addition
to the roughly 150 investors who were crowded into the Zanuck
Theatre on the Fox Studios lot in Hollywood, about another 100
people protested outside with signs reading, "Murdoch isn't
above the law," and "Big Media, Big Money, Get Out."
British member of parliament Tom Watson, Australian pension
fund representative Stephen Mayne and Julie Tanner of the
Christian Brothers Investment Service were among those who
sparred with Murdoch. His sons did not speak at the meeting.
Murdoch proved a master of crisis management during News
Corp's annual shareholder meeting, striking both contentious
and comedic tones to disarm legions of angry investors who
showed up looking to draw corporate blood.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba, Liana Baker, Yinka Adegoke in New
York; Writing by Peter Lauria; Editing by Gary Hill)