JK Rowling among UK hacking inquiry "core" figures

LONDON, Sept 14 "Harry Potter" author J.K.
Rowling and actor Hugh Grant will be among more than 50 "core
participants" at a public inquiry into press standards set up
after the phone-hacking scandal that has engulfed Rupert
Murdoch's British newspaper arm.
They were among a list of politicians, celebrities and
sportsmen who applied for the status and were included on a list
announced on Wednesday by Brian Leveson, the senior judge who is
heading the judicial inquiry.
All say they have either had their phones hacked or have
suffered misreporting or unwarranted press intrusion into their
private lives.
As core participants, they have a right to legal
representation and to ask for questions to be put to witnesses,
and can also submit closing submissions to the head of the
inquiry.
News International, the British arm of Murdoch's News Corp
which is at the centre of the phone-hacking
allegations, was also granted core participant status.
The inquiry was set up by Prime Minister David Cameron in
July in the wake of the furore surrounding phone hacking
allegations at the News of the World newspaper.
News International shut the paper down amid an outcry over
claims journalists on the paper had paid investigators to hack
into the voicemails of murder victims.
Among those named as core participants are former minister
Tessa Jowell, former England soccer player Paul Gascoigne,
actress Sienna Miller and the parents of murdered schoolgirl
Milly Dowler.
London's Metropolitan Police force and media groups Northern
and Shell Network, Associated Newspapers (DMGOa.L), and Guardian
News and Media, which along with News International publish
nearly all Britain's national papers, are also on the list.
An application by Rebekah Brooks, the former chief executive
of News International and one of those to be arrested by police
investigating the hacking allegations, was turned down.
Part one of Leveson's inquiry will focus on the relationship
between the press and the public, and the relationship between
media organisations, the police and politicians.
It will then look at the extent of wrongdoing by News
International and other newspapers, and failures in an original
police investigation into phone-hacking.
Cameron said he hoped the first part of the inquiry would
report within 12 months.