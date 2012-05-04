US senator likely to be rebuffed in News Corp inquiry

* Rockefeller had asked for any evidence of US misconduct
* Leveson not authorized to fulfill request, sources say
* U.S. probes into News Corp have been limited
* Criminal charges in U.S. seen as long shot
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, May 4 The British judicial inquiry
investigating questionable reporting practices by Rupert
Murdoch's media properties is unlikely to cooperate with a
prominent U.S. senator's request for evidence of misconduct in
the United States, three people familiar with the inquiry said.
The sources said that the judicial inquiry, created by
British Prime Minister David Cameron and chaired by Sir Brian
Leveson, a senior English judge, is not authorized to provide
legal assistance or evidence to other bodies or organizations,
including foreign government agencies or components. Nor is the
inquiry investigating matters outside Britain.
Jay Rockefeller, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on
Commerce, Science and Transportation, on Wednesday sent a letter
to Leveson asking if his inquiry has uncovered any misconduct on
the part of Murdoch's News Corp that occurred in the
United States or violated American laws.
Murdoch and his global media empire have been embroiled in a
"phone hacking" and bribery scandal since last summer when
evidence emerged that Murdoch's now-shuttered News of the World
tabloid hacked into voicemails of a missing British schoolgirl.
U.S. critics of Murdoch have been trying to instigate
official investigations into whether similar questionable
practices were pursued by Murdoch journalists in the United
States, but so far U.S. probes have been limited.
Murdoch's properties in the United States include Fox News,
The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post.
Rockefeller's request came after a British parliamentary
committee issued a report on Monday that found Murdoch "not a
fit person" to run a major international company, asserting that
he was ultimately responsible for illegal phone hacking.
News Corp denounced the report's analysis as
"unjustified and highly partisan."
Rockefeller directed his request to the independent Leveson
inquiry, which is conducting an in-depth investigation into
journalism practices used by British media owned by Murdoch and
other proprietors.
However, there is no mechanism by which it would be within
Leveson's purview to provide official assistance to Rockefeller
or his committee, said the people familiar with the inquiry.
"Not in a month of blue Sundays" would Leveson agree to pass
on evidence to Rockefeller's committee or any similar U.S. body,
one source said.
A spokesman for Rockefeller said he did not have a comment
beyond the five-page letter sent to Leveson.
A spokesman for Leveson confirmed that the inquiry had
received Rockfeller's letter requesting assistance, but declined
any further comment.
U.S. CONNECTIONS
News Corp and its 81-year-old chief are the subject of
multiple British inquiries.
The company initially tried to contain the scandal by
claiming phone hacking was limited to a single "rogue" reporter.
But the controversy mushroomed, and more than 40 people, most of
them journalists, have since been arrested on suspicion of
bribery, phone hacking or other illegal activity. No charges
have yet been filed.
The FBI last summer opened an investigation into possible
phone hacking or other illegal reporting activities in the
United States. To date, however, the FBI inquiry has found no
evidence such practices were employed by journalists in the
United States, a law enforcement source said.
Lawyers for British celebrities and other individuals have
said there is evidence that Murdoch journalists may have engaged
in questionable surveillance when the targets were physically on
U.S. soil.
The lawyers have suggested that this could lead to the
filing of civil lawsuits in U.S. courts alleging illegal
practices by Murdoch operatives, although no such lawsuits have
been filed and there may be jurisdictional limitations.
For example, actor Jude Law chose to go through the British
courts, and not U.S. courts, in his phone-hacking case against
Murdoch's News International, despite claims that News of the
World hacked phones or voice mails when Law and his assistant
were at New York's JFK Airport in 2003.
News International admitted "unconditionally" in British
court documents earlier this year that it was liable for all
Law's claims. News Corp had no further comment.
A person familiar with legal issues surrounding such cases
said that jurisdictional issues could be murky even when a
target such as Law may have been physically present in the
United States when the hacking occurred.
The person said U.S. legal exposure may be limited because
Law is British, and the journalists or operatives who were
targeting him were also likely British or based in Britain.
Also, while his phone may have physically been in the United
States at the time of hacking, the server that held his voice
mail messages may well have been located in Britain, too.
A U.S. law enforcement source confirmed that the FBI was
still conducting a criminal investigation into possible
violations by Murdoch journalists or operatives of the U.S.
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars bribes to officials of
foreign governments.
But the source also said that this investigation was a long
way from generating criminal charges against anyone.
U.S. officials and legal experts have said that the most
likely outcome of any Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
investigation directed at Murdoch properties would be a large
civil settlement rather than criminal charges under U.S. law.