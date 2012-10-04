In reversal from year ago, proxy adviser ISS backs News Corp board

* ISS recommends shareholders vote to re-elect all News Corp
directors
* Glass Lewis firm recommends against six directors
* Shareholder meeting takes place Oct 16
By Liana B. Baker
Oct 4 News Corp's controlling Murdoch
family received a major endorsement, and won a symbolic victory,
with proxy advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services'
recommendation that shareholders vote to re-elect the company's
board of directors at its annual shareholder meeting.
The approval recommendation is a reversal from ISS' position
a year ago, when the UK phone hacking scandal that engulfed
News Corp prompted the proxy advisor to urge investors to vote
against its directors.
News Corp's annual shareholders meeting is scheduled for Oct
16 in Los Angeles. The ISS report, dated Oct 3, said that
shareholders should vote for the company's current directors and
expect to see independent action from the board to address any
findings, allegations or penalties against the company when the
phone hacking investigations conclude.
A News Corp spokesman said in a statement it is "pleased
that ISS supports the election of our full slate of director
nominees," and that the report "affirms New Corporation's strong
performance this past year."
However, another prominent proxy firm, Glass Lewis,
recommended on Thursday that their clients vote against six
directors including James and Lachlan Murdoch. The firm cited
concerns over having too many members of the Murdoch family on
the board and pointed to the large amount of shareholders who
voted against Murdoch's sons last year.
News Corp said it "strongly disagrees" with Glass Lewis'
recommendations and that it has made "great strides" in terms of
corporate governance and shareholder value, according to a
spokesman.
Shares of News Corp are up about 60 percent compared to a
year ago. Its shares rose 0.8 percent, or 21 cents, to $24.897
in mid-afternoon trading Thursday.
Last year, following the hacking scandal at the tabloid News
of the World and the subsequent legal fallout, which included
investigations by various UK regulators and numerous appearances
by Rupert and James before Parliament, ISS recommended that News
Corp shareholders vote against almost all of its directors.
News Corp's 14 board of directors include Chairman Rupert
Murdoch, and his sons James and Lachlan as well as other
executives such as president and chief operating officer, Chase
Carey, and former assistant attorney general Viet Dinh, who
spearheaded internal investigations of the hacking scandal. New
additions added to the board up for election this year are
Elaine Chao, former U.S. labor secretary and former Colombia
Prime Minister Alvaro Uribe.
Though Rupert Murdoch deflected attempts by angry investors
to remove him as chairman, about 29 percent of investors,
excluding his family, voted against Murdoch. James and Lachlan
fared worse, with about 35 percent of shareholders voting
against their re-election to the board. The Murdochs cleared the
hurdle and were reelected because they control 40 percent of the
voting rights.
Despite its approval recommendation this year, ISS did
highlight some concerns it had over the hacking scandal, mostly
related to costs. It recommends voting against ratifying
executive compensation and said "shareholders may be concerned"
that some of the company's profit was adjusted by $224 million
in 2012 due to costs related to hacking investigations.
ISS added that the hacking scandal could incur costs for
years to come and that News Corp executive should stay
accountable with regard to its financial impact on the company.
News Corp said in September it was cutting bonuses in half
for its top executives, including Rupert and James Murdoch.
After years of resistance, Murdoch relented to pressure from
investors to split up News Corp's newspapers and publishing
assets from its faster growing entertainment assets. The
division is aimed at boosting the value of its entertainment
side, which was being discounted because of its association with
the struggling newspaper business. The split is expected to be
completed in 2013.