UPDATE 1-UK newspaper body to review rules after WSJ affair

* ABC finds no clear evidence WSJ Europe breached standards

* Review to ensure greater clarity in future

* WSJ Europe says does not intend to pursue similar deals

LONDON, Jan 4 Britain's newspaper circulation auditor plans to review its standards after questions were raised last year over circulation figures at the News Corp-owned Wall Street Journal Europe.

The Audit Bureau of Circulations said on Wednesday it had found no clear evidence that the WSJ Europe had breached its standards but planned the review to ensure greater clarity in future.

The WSJ Europe's publisher resigned in October over what the newspaper said were ethical issues related to its relationship with Dutch consulting firm ELP, which was not disclosed in articles prominently mentioning the firm.

The Guardian newspaper reported ELP had agreed to take up to 12,000 copies of the WSJ Europe per day, about 16 percent of its total circulation, for 1 euro cent ($0.008) per copy -- ABC's minimum requirement for international publications.

Both the Journal and ELP denied any impropriety in their circulation deal.

ABC said in a statement on Wednesday: "The payment arrangements underlying this contract were complex and at times circuitous, but ABC has found no clear evidence that these copies should be regarded as not compliant."

"Given the questions raised, ABC has initiated a review of the reporting standards governing circulation arrangements of this sort to ensure they fully reflect industry requirements and provide the requisite clarity for all concerned."

The Wall Street Journal Europe welcomed the ABC's finding that its arrangement with ELP had not broken the rules but said it did not intend to pursue similar agreements in future.

"We have already acknowledged publicly that while the copies were properly counted under ABC rules, the program itself was unnecessarily complex and not one we will replicate in the future," it said in a statement.

Sponsorship deals are controversial but not unusual in the newspaper industry.

In 2004, a rash of circulation scandals began in the United States that many consider to be the tipping point in the industry's rapid loss of readers and advertising revenue.

Newsday, and its Spanish language sister publication Hoy, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Dallas Morning News were all censured by the U.S. ABC after it came to light the newspapers were inflating their circulation by thousands of copies.

Tribune Co, which at the time owned Newsday and Hoy, had to set aside $90 million to compensate advertisers angry that they were duped and charged rates based on false information.