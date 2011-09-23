UK lawyers to start News Corp action in U.S. -Sky

BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
LONDON, Sept 23 British lawyers acting for phone-hacking victims are planning to launch legal action in the United States against directors of News Corp, Sky TV said on Friday, quoting sources.
They will claim some of the allegations about what went on at the now defunct News of the World newspaper broke not only British law, but potentially American law too, Sky added. (Stephen Addison)
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Quotient Technology Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ipass reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results