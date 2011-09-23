版本:
2011年 9月 23日 星期五

UK lawyers to start News Corp action in U.S. -Sky

LONDON, Sept 23 British lawyers acting for phone-hacking victims are planning to launch legal action in the United States against directors of News Corp, Sky TV said on Friday, quoting sources.

They will claim some of the allegations about what went on at the now defunct News of the World newspaper broke not only British law, but potentially American law too, Sky added. (Stephen Addison)

