News Corp names William Lewis as Dow Jones CEO

May 8 News Corp said on Thursday that
William Lewis, interim chief executive officer of Dow Jones,
will officially take on the job, opting for a veteran of Rupert
Murdoch's empire after the departure of a former Bloomberg
executive.
Lewis was named interim chief executive officer of Dow
Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, on Jan. 21
after the abrupt exit of former Bloomberg Chief Executive
Officer Lex Fenwick.
Fenwick left Dow Jones after his strategy to overhaul its
Dow Jones enterprise business faltered and alienated clients
with a rigid pricing structure
Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, said in a
statement that Lewis had brought "focus and energy" to Dow Jones
and "reconnected with core clients."
"He has also brought extra vigor to The Wall Street Journal
franchise, which is developing its digital strategy, an area in
which Will has particular expertise," he added.
Lewis was recruited to lead News Corp's management and
standards committee after a phone hacking scandal from 2011 to
2012. He was named chief creative officer of News Corp last year
when the company split from its cable, TV and movie properties
now under 21st Century Fox.
News Corp also announced on Thursday better than expected
earnings though a drop in advertising and subscription sales at
its newspaper pushed down revenue.
Thomson Reuters competes with Dow Jones in providing news
and data to banks and other financial institutions.
