UPDATE 1-Murdoch's digital chief Miller steps down

Aug 23 Jon Miller, chief digital officer of
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, will leave the media giant
at the end of the month, as part of a wider executive shake-up
ahead of the company's split into two distinct publicly traded
companies.
Miller, a former AOL chief executive, was brought on board
in 2009 to help revamp News Corp's digital strategy, with a
particular focus on moving away from standalone web properties
to digital content distribution.
But arguably the highest profile projects Miller had to
oversee were rescuing MySpace, Murdoch's ill-fated social
networking acquisition; the launch of digital magazine The
Daily; and News Corp's partnership in video service Hulu.
More recently he has been involved in helping News Corp take
stakes in Roku and Bona Film Group.
Miller is leaving his post at the end of September and will
serve as an outside adviser to the company on digital issues
through fall 2013.