Rupert Murdoch quits boards of British papers

LONDON, July 21 News Corp's Rupert
Murdoch has stepped down as a director from a string of boards
overseeing the Sun, Times and Sunday Times newspapers in
Britain, the company said in an internal memo on Saturday.
The resignations follow the announcement in June that News
Corp would be split into two separate companies: a smaller
publishing division and a much larger entertainment and TV
group.
"I wanted to let you know that Rupert Murdoch has resigned
as director of a number of companies, including NI Group
Limited, known to most of you as News International, and Times
Newspapers Holdings Limited," Tom Mockridge, the head of
Murdoch's British newspaper arm, said in the email, seen by
Reuters.
"As you may be aware, Rupert resigned from a number of UK
boards, including News Group Newspapers and Times Newspapers
Limited, some time ago. He has also stepped down from more than
a dozen boards of companies with interests in the U.S.,
Australia and India."
Mockridge said the decision formed part of the preparation
of the business for the impending restructuring into two
companies.
"He (Murdoch) remains fully committed to our business as
chairman of what will become the largest newspaper and digital
group in the world."
Speculation had risen in the last year that News Corp could
seek to sell the British papers, following a phone hacking
scandal at the now-defunct News of the World tabloid that
damaged the reputation and value of the company in Britain.
However, Murdoch's devotion to the papers, and the ongoing
legal cases stemming from the hacking scandal, had been seen as
a barrier to that option.
No one was available at the British newspaper arm to comment
further.