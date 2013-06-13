版本:
Murdoch marriage broken down for months -spokesman

June 13 Rupert Murdoch's relationship with his wife Wendi had been irretrievably broken for more than six months before he filed for divorce, a spokesman for the News Corp chief executive said on Thursday.

Murdoch filed for divorce in New York earlier in the day. He married Wendi Deng in 1999.
