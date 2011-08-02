Foam pie protester jailed in UK for Murdoch attack

LONDON Aug 2 A protester who threw a paper
plate of foam at Rupert Murdoch during a parliamentary hearing
into the News Corp phone-hacking scandal last month was
given a six-week jail sentence on Tuesday.
Jonathan May-Bowles, 26, a British comedian who uses the
stage name Jonnie Marbles, pleaded guilty last week to
assaulting the 80-year-old media tycoon.
Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, who was sitting behind
the media mogul, immediately jumped up and appeared to hit the
attacker after the assault.
Passing sentence at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court
in central London, district judge Daphne Wickham said May-Bowles
would actually serve three weeks in prison.
She also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge and costs,
the Press Association reported.
The judge condemned his actions for interrupting the hearing
as Murdoch was giving evidence, which she said was "of huge
importance" to many people.
May-Bowles, from Windsor, west of London, hurled the "foam
pie" at Murdoch's face towards the end of a meeting of
parliament's influential Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
The hearing was adjourned for 15 minutes and the room
cleared. Murdoch returned to finish giving his evidence, without
his foam-spattered jacket.
(Writing by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Peter Millership)