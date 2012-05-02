UPDATE 1-News Corp board comes out in support of Murdoch

* News Corp says board has full confidence in Murdoch
* Murdoch showed resolve to address mistakes - board
* Sen. Rockefeller asks for any new evidence involving U.S.
citizens
By Yinka Adegoke
May 2 News Corp's board of directors
came out in full support of Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch on
Wednesday, some 36 hours after a British parliamentary committee
had described him as unfit to run a major international
business.
"The Board based its vote of confidence on Rupert Murdoch's
vision and leadership in building News Corporation, his ongoing
performance as Chairman and CEO, and his demonstrated resolve to
address the mistakes of the Company identified in the Select
Committee's report," the company said in a statement following a
board meeting.
News Corp was left reeling from a damning criticism of its
handling of the phone hacking scandal at its now-defunct UK
tabloid News of the World by the UK's Parliamentary Select
Committee of Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on
Tuesday. The report lay much of the blame at the feet of its top
executives, in particular Rupert Murdoch and his son James who
runs the European operations.
The fact that it has taken nearly 36 hours since the
publication of the Select Committee's report to back Murdoch had
already raised speculation the board was undecided on how to
approach the sensitive matter.
But one long-time News Corp watcher on Wall Street said the
board, which has been under pressure since the scandal broke
last year to show its independence from Murdoch, would have been
reluctant to be seen giving a knee-jerk reaction to the critical
85-page report.
Bob Monks, founder of corporate governance ratings firm
Governance Metrics International, said News Corp's board should
probably have taken even longer to examine the facts around the
latest stage of the hacking scandal to ensure they act in the
best interest of smaller shareholders.
Governance Metrics rates News Corp with a grade 'F' in
corporate governance.
The phone-hacking scandal, which instigated the inquiry, has
already led to the arrest of tens of News Corp staff in Britain
and resulted in it having to pull out of its largest ever merger
transaction with British satellite operator BSkyB last
year.
In a memo sent to News Corp staff on Tuesday, Murdoch said
the company regretted its handling of the affair but the
company's internal investigation had found no evidence of
further illegal conduct at its other British papers other than a
single incident reported some months ago.
New York-based News Corp's biggest concern will be to
contain the scandal and its impact in Britain but there is an
increasing possibility it could spill over to the United States.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller sent a letter to
Lord Justice Leveson, who is leading a judicial investigation
into media ethics in Britain, to ask if the inquiry has
uncovered any new information that the misconduct of News Corp's
UK papers involved U.S. citizens or violated U.S. laws.
Rockefeller is chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on
Commerce, Science and Transportation, with jurisdiction over
media and communications.
Murdoch and his son James appeared before the Leveson
hearing last week.
News Corp shares closed up 10 cents to $19.89 on Nasdaq.