Murdoch's wife hires new lawyer in divorce case - New York Times

July 29 The wife of News Corp Chief
Executive Rupert Murdoch, Wendi Murdoch, has switched lawyers in
a move signaling that their divorce proceedings could take an
acrimonious turn, the New York Times reported on Monday.
Murdoch, 82, filed for divorce in June. He married the
former Wendi Deng, 44, in 1999 in his third and her second
marriage. They have two young daughters.
The newspaper said Deng has hired William Zabel, a New York
trusts and estates lawyer who has represented several women in
divorce cases involving wealthy businessmen, including Jane
Beasley Welch, the ex-wife of former General Electric
chief executive John Welch.
A spokesman for Deng, Christopher Giglio, confirmed the
hiring of Zabel to the New York Times, but otherwise declined to
comment.
Zabel's law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP could not
immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.
Deng had been represented by attorney Pamela Sloan, chair of
the Family Law section of the New York State Bar Association.