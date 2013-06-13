版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 14日 星期五

News Corp's Rupert Murdoch files for divorce from wife Wendi

June 13 News Corp Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch has filed for divorce from his wife Wendi, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The reasons for the filing were not immediately clear. Murdoch married the former Wendi Deng in 1999.
汤森路透"信任原则"

