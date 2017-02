LONDON Nov 10 News Corp (NWSA.O) executive James Murdoch said on Thursday that he had not misled parliament about the extent of his knowledge of phone hacking at the group's News of the World newspaper.

In response to a question from a committee member 'Did you mislead this committee in your original testimony?', Murdoch said: "No, I did not."

He also said that senior executives at News International had given him incomplete information on hacking at the newspaper in 2008 and until recently. News International is the British newspaper arm of the News Corp group.