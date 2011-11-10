Mild-mannered Murdoch shrugs off Mafia jibe

* James Murdoch keeps cool in face of Mafia taunt
* News Int. chairman says hacking has humbled company
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Nov 10 Sorry seemed to be the
easiest word for James Murdoch on Thursday, the contrite News
Corp executive keeping his cool even when branded a "Mafia boss"
during tense exchanges with British parliamentarians
investigating phone-hacking.
Recalled to parliament after a hearing in July which ended
with his octogenarian father Rupert getting a custard pie in the
face, Murdoch junior rolled with the verbal blows, his face
flushing red at times during a hearing lasting almost three
hours but his mid-Atlantic drawl remaining steady.
Dressed in a sober dark blue suit with a poppy in the lapel,
he took a leaf out of his father's book with a series of
apologies for a scandal which has shaken the British
establishment and raised doubts about the 38-year-old's
suitability to succeed Murdoch senior.
"I think the whole company is humbled by this," said
Murdoch, echoing his father's line to committee in July that
this was the "most humble day" of his life after it emerged that
reporters on the News of the World newspaper had hacked the
phones of murder victims.
Murdoch's mild manner was tested when burly Labour MP Tom
Watson, himself a victim of snooping by a private eye hired by
the now defunct tabloid, asked Murdoch if he was aware of the
term "Omerta", meaning a Mafia-style code of silence.
"I'm not an aficionado of such things," said Murdoch,
Watson, abandoning his usual forensic approach, then pressed
on with his Sicilian simile.
"You must be the first Mafia boss in history who did not
know he was running a criminal enterprise," said Watson, to
audible gasps from witnesses in the cramped committee room.
"Mr Watson, please, I think that is inappropriate," said
Murdoch, sounding genuinely taken aback.
Sitting alone at a desk behind a superfluous "James Murdoch"
nameplate, the media executive was facing members of parliament
who have pursued the scandal doggedly for years despite the
company's efforts to dismiss it as the work of a rogue reporter.
"At various times, and I am sorry for this, the company
moved into an aggressive defence too quickly," said Murdoch,
chairman of News International, the British newspaper arm of the
wider News Corp group that includes the Wall Street
Journal and the 20th Century Fox film studios.
The stakes were high for Murdoch, who has faced questioning
that he misled the committee about when he knew how far the rot
went at what was Britain's best-selling Sunday tabloid.
"Murdoch's career on the line as he faces MPs," read the
headline in the Guardian newspaper on the desk of one of the
journalists who had queued for hours for a front-row seat in a
hearing. It was broadcast live on British news channels
otherwise preoccupied with Europe's financial crisis.
Wearing steel-rimmed glasses, Murdoch listened intently to
questions without interrupting, his hands clasped together as if
to help keep his emotions under control.
Any code of silence, real or imagined, among senior News
International staff has been well and truly broken, with Murdoch
placing the blame for the handling of the saga on former News of
the World editor Colin Myler and ex-legal chief Tom Crone.
Murdoch showed he had a respect for the family, if not in
the Mafia sense, when MP Louise Mensch, a former chick-lit
author, told him that she would have to leave the committee
after her questioning to pick up her children from school.
"Good luck," replied Murdoch, himself father of two school
age children, with a benevolent smile.
