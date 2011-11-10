Mild-mannered Murdoch shrugs off Mafia jibe

* James Murdoch keeps cool in face of Mafia taunt

* News Int. chairman says hacking has humbled company

By Keith Weir

LONDON, Nov 10 Sorry seemed to be the easiest word for James Murdoch on Thursday, the contrite News Corp executive keeping his cool even when branded a "Mafia boss" during tense exchanges with British parliamentarians investigating phone-hacking.

Recalled to parliament after a hearing in July which ended with his octogenarian father Rupert getting a custard pie in the face, Murdoch junior rolled with the verbal blows, his face flushing red at times during a hearing lasting almost three hours but his mid-Atlantic drawl remaining steady.

Dressed in a sober dark blue suit with a poppy in the lapel, he took a leaf out of his father's book with a series of apologies for a scandal which has shaken the British establishment and raised doubts about the 38-year-old's suitability to succeed Murdoch senior.

"I think the whole company is humbled by this," said Murdoch, echoing his father's line to committee in July that this was the "most humble day" of his life after it emerged that reporters on the News of the World newspaper had hacked the phones of murder victims.

Murdoch's mild manner was tested when burly Labour MP Tom Watson, himself a victim of snooping by a private eye hired by the now defunct tabloid, asked Murdoch if he was aware of the term "Omerta", meaning a Mafia-style code of silence.

"I'm not an aficionado of such things," said Murdoch,

Watson, abandoning his usual forensic approach, then pressed on with his Sicilian simile.

"You must be the first Mafia boss in history who did not know he was running a criminal enterprise," said Watson, to audible gasps from witnesses in the cramped committee room.

"Mr Watson, please, I think that is inappropriate," said Murdoch, sounding genuinely taken aback.

Sitting alone at a desk behind a superfluous "James Murdoch" nameplate, the media executive was facing members of parliament who have pursued the scandal doggedly for years despite the company's efforts to dismiss it as the work of a rogue reporter.

"At various times, and I am sorry for this, the company moved into an aggressive defence too quickly," said Murdoch, chairman of News International, the British newspaper arm of the wider News Corp group that includes the Wall Street Journal and the 20th Century Fox film studios.

The stakes were high for Murdoch, who has faced questioning that he misled the committee about when he knew how far the rot went at what was Britain's best-selling Sunday tabloid.

"Murdoch's career on the line as he faces MPs," read the headline in the Guardian newspaper on the desk of one of the journalists who had queued for hours for a front-row seat in a hearing. It was broadcast live on British news channels otherwise preoccupied with Europe's financial crisis.

Wearing steel-rimmed glasses, Murdoch listened intently to questions without interrupting, his hands clasped together as if to help keep his emotions under control.

Any code of silence, real or imagined, among senior News International staff has been well and truly broken, with Murdoch placing the blame for the handling of the saga on former News of the World editor Colin Myler and ex-legal chief Tom Crone.

Murdoch showed he had a respect for the family, if not in the Mafia sense, when MP Louise Mensch, a former chick-lit author, told him that she would have to leave the committee after her questioning to pick up her children from school.

"Good luck," replied Murdoch, himself father of two school age children, with a benevolent smile. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Sophie Hares)