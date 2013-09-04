News Corp sells Dow Jones community papers in $87 mln deal

Sept 4 Newcastle Investment Corp bought
a group of News Corp newspapers, formerly known as the Ottaway
chain, for $87 million including $33 million of debt, the
company said on Wednesday.
News Corp announced the sale on Tuesday, but did
not disclose the terms of the deal.
The transaction includes Dow Jones Local Media's 33
community newspapers as well as the Cape Cod Times in Hyannis,
Massachusetts, and The Pocono Record in Stroudsburg,
Pennsylvania.
The sale of the group has been in the works by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp ever since 2007 when it acquired Dow Jones,
which also publishes The Wall Street Journal. Murdoch quickly
put the local papers on the block, but it was right as the
financial crisis hit and the market for newspaper transactions
dried up.
Newcastle is an affiliate of investment management group
Fortress Investment Group. GateHouse Media, a chain of more than
400 community newspapers in the United States and also an
affiliate of Fortress, is managing the Dow Jones acquisition.
In addition, Newcastle, which owns about 52 percent of
GateHouse's $1.2 billion of debt, plans to restructure the debt
under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing an agreement with
creditors that would allow it to convert its debt to equity
under a prearranged bankruptcy filing.