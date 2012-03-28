Australia govt says News Corp claims are serious

UPDATE 3-Endo profit, sales beat as the drugmaker enters transition phase
* Shares rise as much as 6.47 pct to $14.15 (Adds conf call details)
CANBERRA, March 28 Media reports that Rupert Murdoch's News Corp promoted the pirating of its international pay-TV rivals were serious, and allegations of any criminality should be investigated by police, the Australian government said on Wednesday.
"These are serious allegations, and any allegations of criminal activity should be referred to the AFP (Australian Federal police) for investigation," a spokeswoman for Communications Minister Stephen Conroy told Reuters.
The Australian Financial Review newspaper said on Wednesday that News Corp had used a special unit, Operational Security, set up in the mid-1990s, to sabotage its competitors.
* Shares rise as much as 6.47 pct to $14.15 (Adds conf call details)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Higher agave prices weighed on fourth quarter profits at Mexico's Jose Cuervo which slumped 48.5 percent year-on-year even though the world's biggest tequila maker reported a 52.4 percent spike in revenues on Tuesday.
Feb 28 Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.