Berkeley buys site from News International

LONDON May 30 UK housebuilder Berkeley Group
has bought the former 15-acre east London home of
Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers for 150 million pounds ($233
million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
On May 17, a source told Reuters that Berkeley's St. George
unit had beat four other parties to enter exclusive talks with
News International, a unit of News Corp to buy the
site.
News International put its Wapping home up for sale last
September, abandoning plans to remodel the site after shutting
its News of the World Sunday tabloid in the wake of a
phone-hacking scandal.
The site, renamed "Wapping Village" during the sales
process, has been vacant since News International moved staff on
its newspapers, including The Times and The Sunday Times, into
neighbouring offices.
British housebuilder Barratt Developments and
developer Cooper Group indicated their interest last year.
Berkeley also said litigation brought by St George's former
head, Tony Carey, and other parties for age discrimination and
unfair dismissal has been settled for 5 million pounds before
the start of a three week hearing.