News Corp to name Thomson as Publishing Co CEO next week-sources

* Thomson appointment could come next week-sources
* WSJ Deputy Editor Baker seen succeeding Thomson-sources
* Other executive appointments being finalized-source
By Jennifer Saba
Dec 1 News Corp is expected to name
Robert Thomson, a close confidant of Chairman and CEO Rupert
Murdoch, to lead its new publishing company by the end of next
week, according to sources fam iliar wit h New s Corp's plans.
Thomson is currently managing editor of the Wall Street
Journal and editor in chief of its publisher Dow Jones & Co,
which News Corp acquired in 2007. Gerard Baker, currently the
deputy editor of the Journal, is expected to succeed Thomson,
according to thes e s ou r ces.
Murdoch will be relying on his trusted lieutenant to steer
the new company - w hose main assets apart from Dow Jones include
its British and Australian newspapers and HarperCollins book
publishing business - a t a difficult time. Newspapers in many
developed markets are suffering from a severe drop in
advertising revenue and circulation is being hit as readers are
choosing to get their news on smartphones and tablets.
Among the key decisions Thomson will have to make include
what t o do about the financially struggling New York Post and
whether the new company will go on an acquisition spree for
other U.S. newspapers that could come on the market, such as the
Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune.
Thomson and Baker were not immediately available for
comment. R e presentatives for Dow Jones and News Corp were also
not immediately available.
In June, News Corp said it was separating its publishing and
entertainment assets in response to shareholders who had pressed
News Corp to get rid of its troubled newspapers business after a
phone hacking scandal tainted its British newspapers and forced
the company to drop its proposed acquisition of pay-TV group
BSkyB. [ID: nL3E8HQ3F2]
News Corp is still finalizing the details of other executive
appointments within the new company - a decision that could
delay the announcement of the appointments of Thomson and Baker,
one of the sources said. It wasn't immediately clear whether the
role of Dow Jones CEO Lex Fenwick will change in any way.
Murdoch will hold the chairman title at the publishing
company after its split from the entertainment side, which will
include most of the group's TV and movie studio assets and where
he will remain chairman and CEO.
The confirmation of Thomson's long-rumored appointment to
CEO of the publishing company appears to have sidelined any
plans Murdoch may have had to bring his eldest son, Lachlan,
back into the family business fold. News Corp watchers and
industry expe rts had assumed that Murdoch would push hard to
recruit Lachlan given his s on previously had some success as
publi sher of the New York Post.
The Australian-born Thomson was appointed to oversee the
newsroom of the Journal and Dow Jones Newswires shortly after
News Corp's $5.6 billion acquisition of Dow Jones from the
Bancroft family in 2007. Thomson was editor of News Corp's Times
of London and before that he was at the Financial Times where he
led that paper's expansion in the U.S.
He recruited Baker in 2008 from the Times of London where he
was heading up its coverage in the U.S.
While the newspaper industry is facing stiff challenges,
News Corp has invested in the Wall Street Journal, adding new
sections - including one that covers New York and one that
focuses on real estate, while other papers have retrenched by
slashing pages and frequency of publication. The Journal has
risen to become the No. 1 daily newspaper in the U.S. and has
broadened out its coverage beyond Wall Street to include more
political and general news in an effort to compete with the New
York Times.
The splitting of News Corp into two publicly traded
companies will likely be completed by the end of June.
New Corp's film and television businesses include the 20th
Century Fox film studio, Fox broadcasting network and Fox News
channel. The entertainment business, which generated revenues of
$24.7 billion in the year ending June 2012, would dwarf the
publishing unit, which posted $8.2 billion in revenue.