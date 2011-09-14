UK to look at media ownership after hacking scandal

| CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 14
CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 14 Britain, embarrassed
earlier this year by its apparent inability to block Rupert
Murdoch from expanding his empire, is to examine new ways to
measure the influence of media owners and whether limits should
be set.
Murdoch's News Corp withdrew a bid to buy the rest
of pay-TV group BSkyB it did not already own in July,
after months of protests by rivals and politicians who said the
deal would give too much control to one company.
But it was only the fallout from the phone hacking scandal
that forced the media magnate to pull the bid, with media
secretary Jeremy Hunt all but set to approve what would have
been one of the most controversial deals in years after it was
cleared by regulators.
Hunt now plans to use a new Communications Act to set out
how regulators should measure consumer contact with media across
a range of platforms such as online, TV, radio and newspapers.
"I have today asked (regulator) Ofcom to examine what the
options are for measuring media plurality across platforms and
recommend the best approach," he will tell an industry gathering
on Wednesday evening, according to the transcript.
"In particular I have asked them to look at whether or not
it is practical or advisable to set absolute limits on news
market share."
The announcement is the second move to stem from the phone
hacking scandal in one day, after the Australian government said
it would launch a review of its media regulations following the
events in Britain, where journalists hacked in to the phones of
celebrities and murder victims to write stories.
However any changes could also be good news for James
Murdoch, the son of Rupert and chairman of BSkyB, as he has
consistently called for the state broadcaster, the BBC, to be
cut back as it also has a huge presence on TV, radio and online.
The only cross-media restriction currently in place
prevents any newspaper owner who accounts for more than 20
percent of total circulation -- such as News Corp -- from owning
more than 20 percent of ITV , the country's biggest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster.
At the time of the proposed deal, News Corp owned around a
third of the national newspaper market and buying BSkyB would
have given it control of one of the most powerful voices in
television and radio news.
Regulator Ofcom was tasked to investigate the deal and the
impact it would have on the number of voices in the media, and
had to use a range of methods as different measurements are used
to measure audience levels on each platform.
The deal was quickly approved by Brussels, which looked at
the impact in terms of competition, and eventually by British
media regulator Ofcom after it imposed some conditions to
maintain the number of voices in the sector.
"As a citizen, I want plurality of news provision so I can
be confident that no one person or organisation exerts too much
control over where I get my news from," Hunt will say.
"We need to ensure that there is the opportunity for
multiple voices. And we must take care that power is never
over-concentrated in a few hands."
Other areas raised by the takeover was the involvement of
politicians in such a difficult case and the fact that Ofcom
could only investigate changes to media plurality once a
transaction had been proposed and could not take changes due to
organic growth or from technology in to account.
Hunt suggested that both of those issues could change.
The government hopes to have a new Communications Act in
place by the end of this parliament in 2015.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)