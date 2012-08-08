UPDATE 3-News Corp posts loss on restructuring charge

* Fiscal 4th-quarter adjusted EPS $0.32 vs Street view $0.32
By Yinka Adegoke
Aug 8 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp posted
a quarterly loss on Wednesday after taking $2.85 billion of
non-cash restructuring and impairment charges that overshadowed
growth at its cable networks, the company's only major bright
spot.
All of its other main divisions performed less well than a
year ago.
After adjusting for the charges related to a writedown of
its publishing operating business - mainly in Australia - News
Corp earned 32 cents, down from 35 cents a year ago.
The company's adjusted profit met analysts' expectations,
but its shares were off 3 percent in after-market trading.
News Corp posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $1.55
billion, or 64 cents per share, compared with a profit of $683
million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 6.7 percent to $8.4 billion during the quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Devoe said the company expects
high single to low double-digit percentage growth in operating
income in the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2013.
The company forecast double-digit growth in fiscal 2013 from
its cable networks offsetting weaker performance at such units
as Sky Italia.
In an interview Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said he
expects his company's local and national TV networks to
outperform a relatively flat market by low to high double digits
upfront. "And I'd say our cable networks' (advertising revenues)
are much stronger than that."
The company is set to make significant investments in its
fledgling education unit, called Amplify. The unit, headed by
former New York schools Chancellor Joel Klein, is budgeted to
rack up around $180 million in operating expenses in the fiscal
year, up from around $80 million in 2012.
"Some key numbers in the quarter and the outlook they gave
were a small miss for us due to the struggles they have with Sky
Italia in a troubled economy and the costs with the new
education unit," said Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould.
At its cable networks, operating profit rose 26 percent on a
16 percent increase in affiliate fee revenue from cable, phone
and satellite TV distributors. Advertising revenue at its
domestic cable channels rose 5 percent.
Operating income at the company's movie unit fell 43 percent
to $120 million.
Fox Broadcasting saw operating income drop 8.5 percent.
News Corp owns Fox Broadcasting in the United States, the FX
and Fox News cable networks, and such newspapers as The Wall
Street Journal and The Sun in the UK. It is also parent of the
Twentieth Century Fox studios.
The publishing business reported a 48 percent drop in
operating income to $139 million due to lower advertising
revenue at its UK and Australian newspapers as well as its
integrated marketing business. It was also affected by the a
litigation settlement charge at its Harper Collins book
publisher.
The company said in June it would separate its publishing
and entertainment assets by next year in move to satisfy
shareholders who had been pressing News Corp to rid itself of
its troubled newspapers business, especially after a phone
hacking scandal at its British tabloids forced the company to
drop its proposed acquisition of pay-TV group BSkyB.
It took a charge of some $224 million related to the hacking
investigation in fiscal 2012.
News Corp shares have risen more than 14 percent since the
plan for the split was revealed on June 26, touching their
highest price for five years.