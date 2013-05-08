版本:
News Corp quarterly profit, revenue rise

May 8 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp reported higher earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter, aided by the purchase of a controlling stake in German pay TV operator Sky Deutschland and growth at cable networks.

Revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to $9.5 billion in the quarter, ended March 31, the company reported on Wednesday. Net income increased to $2.85 billion, and adjusted earnings per share came in at 36 cents.
