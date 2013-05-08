News Corp quarterly profit, revenue rise

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 8 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp reported higher earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter, aided by the purchase of a controlling stake in German pay TV operator Sky Deutschland and growth at cable networks.
Revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to $9.5 billion in the quarter, ended March 31, the company reported on Wednesday. Net income increased to $2.85 billion, and adjusted earnings per share came in at 36 cents.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.