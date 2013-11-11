News Corp reports lower revenue on decline in ad sales

Nov 11 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
reported on Monday a 3 percent decline in first-quarter revenue
to $2.07 billion because of lower advertising revenue at its
newspapers.
The company, which publishes The Wall Street Journal and the
Times of London, said net income was $38 million compared to a
loss of $83 million in the same quarter last year.
News Corp separated its publishing business in July from its
much more lucrative entertainment assets, including its movie
studio cable and TV properties that are now part of 21st Century
Fox Inc.