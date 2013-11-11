UPDATE 2-News Corp revenue slumps in first standalone quarter

By Jennifer Saba
Nov 11 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
reported a steeper than expected 3 percent decline in revenue in
the company's first quarter that it was split off from its more
profitable sister entertainment business Fox, as a steep drop in
Australian newspapers took its toll.
The company, which publishes The Wall Street Journal and the
Times of London, said net income attributable to common
shareholders was $27 million, compared to a loss of $92 million
in the same quarter last year.
News Corp shares fell 4 percent in after-hours trading on
disappointment over the $2.07 billion revenue figure, which
missed a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of $2.2 billion.
"The revenue was clearly weaker than expected," said Doug
Arthur, an analyst with Evercore Research.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $17 million, or 3
cents a share, missing the consensus forecast of 5 cents.
A steep decline in newspapers in Australia, where press
magnate Murdoch was born, weighed particularly heavily on the
results.
"The weakness of the Australian newspapers was well known,
but the sales decline of 22 percent was even worse than I had
expected," said Morningstar analyst Michael Corty.
News Corp separated its publishing business in July from its
much more lucrative entertainment assets, including its movie
studio cable and TV properties that are now part of 21st Century
Fox Inc.
This is the first time that News Corp, which retained the
name, is reporting as a standalone company that includes
newspapers ranging from The Wall Street Journal, Times of
London, and The Australian, book publisher HarperCollins,
Australian pay-TV and digital real estate stakes, and a
fledgling education unit Amplify.
The split happened as newspapers face unprecedented
challenges because advertisers are shunning the medium in favor
of splashier digital properties and readers are ditching print
subscriptions.