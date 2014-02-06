版本:
News Corp reports lower revenue and profit

Feb 6 News Corp reported on Thursday a 4 percent decline in quarterly revenue, citing challenges at its Australian newspaper properties.

For the quarter ending December, the company said revenue was $2.24 billion, in line with analysts' estimates of $2.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $151 million, or 26 cents per share from $1.4 billion or $2.42 per share.
