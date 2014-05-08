UPDATE 2-News Corp profit beats expectations; newspaper ad sales still weak

(Adds analyst comment, estimates, background)
By Jennifer Saba
May 8 News Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a result of
keeping costs in control even though its newspapers still
suffered from declines in advertising revenue and subscriptions
sales.
For the quarter ending March, adjusted earnings per share
was 11 cents, handily beating analysts forecasts of 3 cents.
News Corp, which is controlled by Rupert Murdoch, is the
publisher of several newspapers including The Wall Street
Journal and The Australian, the owner of book publisher
HarperCollins, Australian pay-TV and digital real estate stakes
and education company Amplify.
The company also on Thursday named William Lewis, who had
been filling the job on an interim basis, as chief executive
officer of Dow Jones.
Newspapers make up the bulk of the company's business, and
News Corp is not immune to the challenges besetting an industry
hit by plunges in print advertising.
Revenue at its news and information division, which
represents more than 70 percent of its overall revenue, fell 9
percent on declines in ad and subscription sales.
The company said that revenue at its Australian newspapers -
the largest newspaper group at News Corp - dropped 21 percent
partially related to foreign currency fluctuations.
Stripping out divestitures and currency changes, News Corp
said that total revenue was flat at $2.08 billion. Analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $2.06 billion.
"It's better than anticipated despite continued ad pressure
in Australia and building out Amplify and issues at Dow Jones.
They are still holding their own," said Doug Arthur, an analyst
with Evercore Research.
News Corp shares were not affected in after-hours trading
after closing flat at $17.11 on Thursday.
News Corp made its biggest acquisition to date since it
separated from its cable, TV and movie studio sister properties
now known as 21st Century Fox Inc last year. Last week it agreed
to pay $415 million for romance novel publisher Harlequin
Enterprises Ltd with plans to use the company's global
distribution to help its publishing house HaperCollins sell more
books across the globe.
Net income fell to $48 million, or 8 cents per share, from
$323 million, or 56 cents per share, in the same period last
year which included a non-taxable gain on the Sky Network
transaction.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)