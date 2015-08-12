News Corp quarterly revenue falls on strong dollar

Aug 12 News Corp reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue hurt by a strong dollar and a decline in advertising sales at its print publications such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Net loss available to the company's stockholders was $379 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $12 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded an impairment charge of $371 million related to its education business in the latest reported quarter.

Total revenue fell to $2.14 billion from $2.19 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)