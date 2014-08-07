版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 04:16 BJT

News Corp revenue falls as advertising sales stay weak

Aug 7 News Corp, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, reported a 3 percent decline in quarterly revenue as advertising sales remained weak and subscription income fell.

Net income available to the company's shareholders was $12.0 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $1.12 billion, or $1.94 per share, year earlier.

Revenue fell to $2.19 billion from $2.26 billion.

The results mark the first full year since News Corp controlling shareholder Rupert Murdoch separated his publishing assets from his entertainment and cable TV businesses, which are now housed in 21st Century Fox Inc. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐