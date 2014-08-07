CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Book publishing helps News Corp beat revenue estimates

(Corrects Divergent series author's name in fifth graph to
Aug 7 News Corp, publisher of the Wall
Street Journal, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue
as growth in its book publishing business helped to make up for
a decline in revenue in its bigger news and information
division.
News Corp, whose shares were up marginally at $17.50 in
after-market trading on Thursday, has been focusing more on book
publishing as its newspaper business struggles with weak ad
spending in an increasingly digital world.
The results mark the first full year since controlling
shareholder Rupert Murdoch separated his publishing assets from
his entertainment and cable TV businesses, which are now housed
in 21st Century Fox Inc.
Apart from the Journal, News Corp's properties include the
Australian newspaper, book publishers HarperCollins and
Harlequin Enterprises, stakes in Australian pay-TV and digital
real estate businesses, and education company Amplify.
Revenue from book publishing rose about 10 percent to $361
million in the fourth quarter ended June 30, helped by the
popularity of the "Divergent" series of young-adult science
fiction novels by Veronica Roth published by HarperCollins.
Book publishing accounts for about 16.5 percent of the
company's total revenue.
Revenue in the company's news and information division fell
6.2 percent to $1.56 billion as both ad revenue and subscription
sales dropped.
Total revenue fell 3 percent to $2.19 billion, slightly
beating the average estimate of $2.17 billion.
Net income available to the company's shareholders totaled
$12.0 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter compared
with a loss of $1.12 billion, or $1.94 per share, year earlier.
The year-earlier figure reflected a writedown in the value
of the company's Australian and U.S. publishing assets.
On an adjusted basis, News Corp reported a profit of 1 cent
per share, falling short of the average analyst estimate of 3
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
