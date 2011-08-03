US seriously probing News Corp 9/11 hacking report

WASHINGTON Aug 3 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder will reassure families of Sept. 11 victims when he meets
them later this month that the Justice Department is seriously
investigating allegations that News Corp (NWSA.O) reporters
tried to hack victims' phones.
"I'll certainly want to hear what they have to say with
regard to their concerns and, to the extent that I can share
information with them, I will," Holder said on Wednesday.
"I will try to reassure them that this is something we are
taking seriously," he told reporters.
Holder will meet with the families on Aug. 24 at their
request following a report in Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper
that reporters with the rival News of the World had offered to
pay a New York police officer for private phone records of some
victims of the 2001 attacks.
The Mirror report, citing an unidentified source, has yet
to be independently verified but has fueled speculation that
the phone hacking scandal that has rocked Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp media empire in Britain may spread to the United States.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation
into the hacking allegation after the Daily Mirror report
appeared.
The amount of information that Holder can share with the
victims' families will likely be limited because of the ongoing
investigation.
During an inquiry by members of Britain's Parliament in
London last month, Murdoch said there was nothing to suggest
his reporters had hacked the phones of Sept. 11 victims.
