BSkyB's Zappia moves to Sky Italia as CEO

LONDON Aug 1 News Corp said on Monday
it had named Andrea Zappia as the new Chief Executive of Sky
Italia, replacing Tom Mockridge who has moved over to take
control of the group's troubled British newspaper arm.
News Corp said Zappia would move from his current role of
managing director of the customer group at British pay-TV group
BSkyB , where he was responsible for attracting and
retaining customers. Prior to that role, he spent seven years at
Sky Italia.
Mockridge was named as the new head of the British newspaper
arm of News Corp last month, to take charge of a unit that has
been rocked by a hacking scandal.
"I am delighted that Andrea is to return to Sky Italia,
given he played such a key role in the team that has laid the
foundations for its success," James Murdoch, Deputy Chief
Operating Officer of News Corp, said in a statement.
(Created by Kate Holton)