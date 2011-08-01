BSkyB's Zappia moves to Sky Italia as CEO

LONDON Aug 1 News Corp said on Monday it had named Andrea Zappia as the new Chief Executive of Sky Italia, replacing Tom Mockridge who has moved over to take control of the group's troubled British newspaper arm.

News Corp said Zappia would move from his current role of managing director of the customer group at British pay-TV group BSkyB , where he was responsible for attracting and retaining customers. Prior to that role, he spent seven years at Sky Italia.

Mockridge was named as the new head of the British newspaper arm of News Corp last month, to take charge of a unit that has been rocked by a hacking scandal.

"I am delighted that Andrea is to return to Sky Italia, given he played such a key role in the team that has laid the foundations for its success," James Murdoch, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of News Corp, said in a statement.

(Created by Kate Holton)