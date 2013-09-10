Southeastern Asset Management has nearly 12 pct stake in News Corp

BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
Sept 10 Southeastern Asset Management disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it has a stake of nearly 12 percent in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
The money management firm said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it holds 23,767,700 shares, which is worth about $393 million based on News Corp's closing share price of $16.55 on Tuesday.
Southeastern held a 1 percent stake in News Corp at the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
News Corp, which owns newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal, book publisher HarperCollins, pay-TV assets in Australia and the education company Amplify, recently separated from its entertainment division.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc now operates the film studio and cable and TV properties like Fox News and the broadcast network Fox.
Southeastern and Carl Icahn were involved in a protracted effort that ended on Monday to block Michael Dell's $25 billion offer to take his namesake company private.
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017