UPDATE 3-News Corp board approves company split - source

* Split to create entertainment, publishing companies
* JP Morgan, Goldman, Centerview advising on process
* New entertainment CEO could affect Fox heads
* News Corp shares up 3.5 pct at 4-yr high in Sydney trading
By Yinka Adegoke
June 28 The board of News Corp approved
in principle splitting the $60 billion media conglomerate into
separate publishing and entertainment businesses, a person
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
News Corp's board, overseen by 81-year-old chairman Rupert
Murdoch, met on Wednesday and an announcement was expected later
on Thursday on the decision to create two publicly traded
companies, the source said, confirming a report in the Wall
Street Journal.
Ever unpredictable, Murdoch, after years of resisting calls
by some large shareholders to spin out or sell off the company's
slow-growth - and in some cases, loss-making - newspapers,
decided to propose the move rather suddenly.
Details on the management structure are still to be resolved
and formal approval by the board is still needed. The process is
expected to take about a year, said the source, who did not want
to be named as the decision had still to be made public.
Pressure on News Corp to get rid of the newspaper business
was ramped up after a phone hacking scandal tainted its British
titles and forced the company to drop its proposed acquisition
of pay-TV group BSkyB.
"As recently as a month ago he (Murdoch) was still saying no
way would he do this," said one News Corp insider with knowledge
of the internal conversations.
The Wall Street Journal, owned by News Corp, earlier said
one company will hold the entertainment businesses like 20th
Century Fox, Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel, while
the other will hold the publishing assets, which include The
Times, The Australian, and HarperCollins book publishing.
In a brief statement on Tuesday, News Corp said only that it
was "considering" splitting the company. According to people
familiar with the matter, News Corp has already enlisted
investment banks JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Centerview to
advise on a process.
Wednesday's board meeting lasted about an hour and a half
and many details, such as who will run the publishing business,
have yet to be resolved, the Wall Street Journal said.
News Corp spokesmen in New York and Sydney were not
immediately available to comment on whether the split had been
approved.
The board, long criticized for being dominated by the
Murdochs or beholden to them, had been expected to approve the
split. It was not immediately clear if it will be put to a
shareholder vote. If it is, Murdoch controls just under 40
percent of the vote and would likely have no problem getting the
extra 10 percent needed.
The process of separating the company's broadcast, cable and
film assets from its publishing and education operations stands
to be complicated by issues such as regulatory and tax
implications and could take up to a year to complete.
The film and television businesses generated revenues of
$23.5 billion in the year to June 2011, dwarfing the publishing
unit's $8.8 billion. Publishing, including integrated marketing
services, accounts for around 7 percent of News Corp's
enterprise value, according to analysts at Barclays Capital. It
estimates that publishing represents 24 percent of revenues and
around 11 percent of operating income.
Analysts estimate an independent publishing division would
generate about $1.3 billion in EBITDA at a multiple valuation of
6 times, or $3.25 per share. They expect a standalone
entertainment unit to be valued at $52 billion, or $23 per
share, based on an 8 times cash flow multiple.
JOCKEYING FOR TOP JOBS
The most speculation revolves around how Murdoch handles the
reassigning of his top executives, including his three adult
children associated with the company.
With a split between the struggling publishing business and
its much larger, faster-growing entertainment business, the
majority of the big names are anticipated to jockey for key
roles on the entertainment side.
Chase Carey, News Corp's current No. 2, is widely seen as
the likely CEO designate for the entertainment business. Liz
Murdoch and James Murdoch are expected to report to him. That
could raise questions about the current heads of the Fox TV
business, Peter Rice and Kevin Reilly.
Less clear is who would run the publishing business. One
obvious candidate is Joel Klein, the former New York City
chancellor for education, who joined News Corp last year to run
its new education business, which so far consists only of
Wireless Generation, a digital company for schools. Murdoch's
eldest son, Lachlan, a former New York Post publisher and
currently a director, is another prospect.
Canaccord Genuity Inc analyst Thomas Eagan believes News
Corp stock has room to rise even with an 11 percent gain since
news of the split plans broke on Tuesday. "News Corp is still
trading below its peers at 6.5 times EBITDA, even after you take
out the publishing business and the expected litigation costs,"
he said.
News Corp's Australian-listed shares jumped more
than 3.5 percent to a 4-year high of A$22.29 on Thursday.