News Corp considering splitting into two - WSJ

June 26 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is
thinking of splitting into two companies, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
A final decision on the split has not been made, the paper
said, adding that the Murdoch family is not expected to lose its
effective control of any of the businesses involved.
The company plans to separate its publishing assets from its
entertainment businesses, the report said. The split would mean
News Corp's film and television businesses will be carved off
from its newspapers, book publishing assets and education
businesses.
The film and television businesses include 20th Century Fox
film studio, Fox broadcast network and Fox News channel, while
its publishing business includes The Wall Street Journal, the
Times of London and HarperCollins book publishing.
Murdoch had earlier opposed the move, but has recently
warmed to the idea, the Journal said, citing one person familiar
with the situation.
Murdoch and his company have been embroiled in a phone
hacking scandal at its UK newspapers that has reverberated
throughout the wider New York-based media conglomerate.
The hacking scandal that caused the inquiry has
already led to the arrest of tens of News Corp staff in Britain.
The fallout from the scandal has also disrupted what was
thought to be a smooth plan for Murdoch to be succeeded as CEO
by his youngest son, James.
Julie Henderson, a spokesperson for News Corp. declined to
comment.