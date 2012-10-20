CORRECTED-Murdoch eyes LA Times, Chicago Tribune -report

(Corrects to replace Reuters source in paragraph one with
sourcing to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the
story. Also removes paragraph two as that was based on
information that the Reuters source has now retracted)
* Chicago Tribune also eyed - LA Times
* FCC rules may prove a hurdle
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 News Corp Chairman
and CEO Rupert Murdoch is looking to buy the Los Angeles Times,
one of the country's largest newspapers, from struggling media
conglomerate Tribune Co, the newspaper reported on Friday.
Murdoch is also eyeing the Chicago Tribune, whose publisher
Tribune Co is now trying to exit bankruptcy, according to the
paper. News Corp executives are in early talks with Tribune Co
debtholders, including hedge fund Oaktree Capital. The company
wants to secure footholds in Los Angeles and Chicago, according
to the Los Angeles Times.
Murdoch has long eyed the LA Times, the newspaper reported.
Oaktree declined to comment, while News Corp did not respond
immediately to requests for comment.
Wall Street has speculated that the company will take to the
acquisition trail after its split into two businesses, one for
entertainment and the other for publishing, to bulk up its
holdings in a newspaper industry ravaged by advertising revenue
losses and declining readership.
But any attempt by the media mogul to go after the two
newspapers may run foul of regulatory hurdles.
Murdoch controls the Wall Street Journal -- which vies with
USA Today for the mantle of the largest-circulation U.S.
newspaper -- and the New York Post. News Corp last year was
embroiled in a major scandal over phone hacking that eventually
prompted it to close its British News of the World tabloid.
Also, Federal Communications Commission rules prevent
ownership of a newspaper and TV station in the same market. News
Corp now owns two Fox stations in LA, and two in Chicago, the
newspaper reported.
The commission however has considered eliminating the rule
and has granted exceptions in the past, including a waiver that
allowed the Tribune to operate both KTLA-TV Channel 5 and the
Los Angeles Times, the LA Times reported.
Murdoch also might face competition from well-known local
figures. Other potential bidders include former venture
capitalist and ex-LA deputy mayor Austin Beutner, Orange County
Register owner Aaron Kushnere, and San Diego real estate mogul
Doug Manchester, the newspaper said.
The Tribune Co, which owns 23 TV stations in addition to
newspapers, filed for bankruptcy four years ago. Its other
newspapers include the Baltimore Sun in Maryland, the Orlando
Sentinel and Sun Sentinel in Florida, and the Hartford Courant
in Connecticut.
In 2007, real estate mogul Sam Zell acquired Tribune through
a leveraged buyout that saddled the company with $13 billion in
debt just as the newspaper industry was hit by a severe drop in
advertising revenue.
The company filed for bankruptcy a year later and has been
mired in court while its creditors have fought over competing
exit plans ever since.
Since 2007, newspaper advertising revenue for the industry
has dropped almost 50 percent to $24 billion, according to the
Newspaper Association of America.
(Writing by Edwin Chan; Editing by Paul Tait)