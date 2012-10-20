UPDATE 1-News Corp says reports of talks with LA Times, Tribune are false

Oct 20 News Corp said on Saturday
reports that it is in discussions with Tribune Co or the Los
Angeles Times are "wholly inaccurate."
The Los Angeles Times newspaper reported on Friday that News
Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch is looking to buy the Los
Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, two of the country's largest
newspapers, when owner Tribune Co emerges from bankruptcy.
The paper also reported that News Corp executives are in the
early stages of talks with Tribune Co's debtholders including
Oaktree Capital, with an eye toward securing footholds across
the three top U.S. markets of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The Chicago Tribune and Oaktree have declined to comment.
News Corp declined to comment on whether there had been
talks with debtholders, and would not say if it was asking the
LA Times for a retraction.
Nancy Sullivan, a spokeswoman for the LA Times, said on
Saturday the paper is standing by the report.
News Corp is preparing to split into two companies next
year, one housing its entertainment assets including 20th
Century Fox studios and its cable networks and the other housing
its publishing assets such as the Wall Street Journal.
Murdoch has long eyed the LA Times, the paper reported. But
any attempt by the media mogul to go after the two newspapers
would have to get approval from regulators.
In June, The Wall Street Journal reported that Murdoch in an
interview played down his interest in the LA Times, saying it
would have to be looked at "closely," citing regulatory
restrictions, among other things.
Murdoch controls the Wall Street Journal - the
largest-circulation U.S. newspaper - and the New York Post.
Federal Communications Commission rules prevent ownership of a
newspaper and TV station in the same market. News Corp now owns
two Fox stations in LA, and two in Chicago.
The commission however has considered eliminating the rule
and has granted exceptions in the past, including a waiver that
allowed the Tribune to operate both KTLA-TV Channel 5 and the
Los Angeles Times.