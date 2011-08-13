U.S. expands probe of News Corp -Wall St. Journal

* Investigation seeks pattern of misconduct in U.S.
* No evidence yet seen of Sept. 11 victims being hacked
CHICAGO Aug 13 U.S. authorities are
investigating if Britain's News Corp (NWSA.O) had a broader
pattern of misconduct in the United States, the Wall Street
Journal reported in its online edition on Saturday.
The latest investigation concerns past allegations of
misconduct, including the company's supermarket-coupon and
advertising unit that settled a lawsuit from a competitor
alleging computer hacking, the newspaper said.
News Corp owns the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. and British investigators have not yet found evidence
in phone-hacking investigations that victims of the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the United States were targeted, the Wall
Street Journal said. Allegations of such hacking stemmed from
an article in Britain's Daily Mirror.
The FBI said on July 14 that it was examining allegations
that News Corp may have tried to hack into phone records of
Sept. 11 victims. [ID:nN1E76D1IS]
News Corp already is under investigation by U.S.
prosecutors for phone-hacking allegations that surfaced last
month and linked to its now closed News of the World tabloid,
the paper said. In Britain, 12 former staffers have been
arrested in that case.
The coupon case, in which a company alleged its computers
were hacked, is more than five years old. While that means the
statute of limitations could bar prosecution, U.S. authorities
are trying to find more recent wrongdoings, which would allow
pursuit of older matters, unnamed sources told the newspaper.
(Reporting by Bob Burgdorfer)