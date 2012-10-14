US pension funds oppose Murdoch re-election -paper

LONDON Oct 14 The two largest public pension
funds in the U.S. have voted to oust Rupert Murdoch as chairman
of News Corporation ahead of the company's annual
shareholders meeting this week, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
The California Public Employees Retirement System (CALPERS)
and the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CALSTRS),
have backed a resolution calling for News Corp to split the role
of chairman and chief executive that Murdoch has held since
founding the company, the newspaper said without citing sources.
Calpers, which manages $273 billion of assets, said it would
not back the re-election of Rupert Murdoch and his sons James
and Lachlan, the paper said. Calstrs, which has $153 billion
under management, has voted against the re-election of every
News Corp director.
Calpers owns a 0.3 percent stake in News Corp valued at
about $113 million, while Calstrs holds 0.2 percent valued at
$83 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
A third pension fund with $12.5 billion of assets, Calvert
Investments, is also thought to have voted against their
re-election, the Sunday Telegraph said. None of the companies
were immediately available for comment.
News Corp's annual shareholders meeting is scheduled for
Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.