News International rebrands Wapping HQ in site sale

LONDON Jan 13 News International has put
up for sale its former east London home, rebranding it a
residential-led, mixed-use development opportunity called
Wapping Village, after ditching plans to remodel the 15-acre
site.
The site, whose buildings cover 1.3 million square feet,
offers "its buyer an unrivalled opportunity to create a dynamic
new residential-led quarter", property adviser CBRE said
in a statement on Friday.
News International, the British newspaper wing of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, flagged the sale last September
after the company shut its News of the World newspaper after a
phone-hacking scandal broke.
It has since moved staff on its newspapers, including The
Times and The Sunday Times, into neighbouring offices.
UK housebuilder Barratt Developments and developer
Cooper Group indicated their interest in it last year.
Cooper was also linked to the site when it was for sale in
2008 as part of a 200-million pound ($306 million) scheme to
create a 2 million sq ft housing, office and retail complex.
News International abandoned that sale against a poor
economic backdrop, saying it would move staff from other offices
to the Wapping site, which it would later remodel.
The site will have risen steeply in value since Murdoch
bought it in the 1980s.
It was the scene of riots in 1986, which saw thousands of
demonstrators clash with police in protests at Murdoch's move to
shift his news operations out of Fleet Street.