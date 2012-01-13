News International rebrands Wapping HQ in site sale

* Renames east London plot Wapping Village

* Says offers buyers residential-led opportunity

LONDON Jan 13 News International has put up for sale its former east London home, rebranding it a residential-led, mixed-use development opportunity called Wapping Village, after ditching plans to remodel the 15-acre site.

The site, whose buildings cover 1.3 million square feet, offers "its buyer an unrivalled opportunity to create a dynamic new residential-led quarter", property adviser CBRE said in a statement on Friday.

News International, the British newspaper wing of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, flagged the sale last September after the company shut its News of the World newspaper after a phone-hacking scandal broke.

It has since moved staff on its newspapers, including The Times and The Sunday Times, into neighbouring offices.

UK housebuilder Barratt Developments and developer Cooper Group indicated their interest in it last year.

Cooper was also linked to the site when it was for sale in 2008 as part of a 200-million pound ($306 million) scheme to create a 2 million sq ft housing, office and retail complex.

News International abandoned that sale against a poor economic backdrop, saying it would move staff from other offices to the Wapping site, which it would later remodel.

The site will have risen steeply in value since Murdoch bought it in the 1980s.

It was the scene of riots in 1986, which saw thousands of demonstrators clash with police in protests at Murdoch's move to shift his news operations out of Fleet Street.