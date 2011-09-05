Developer Cooper Group looking at News Corp Wapping site

* News Corp's Wapping site put on the market
* Site was home to News of the World
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Sept 5 London property developer Marcus
Cooper is interested in buying the former Wapping home of News
International to develop a residential-led scheme on the 15-acre
site.
Cooper was linked to the site when it was on sale in 2008 as
part of a 200 million pound ($324 million) deal to create a
two-million square feet housing, office and retail scheme.
"The Cooper Group continues to have an interest in acquiring
the News international site, for a major mixed use
redevelopment," Archie Avery, development director of Cooper
Group told Reuters on Monday.
"The purchase will complement the group`s appetite for
substantial planning gain acquisitions, and we are currently
assessing a realistic development appraisal that the site will
support," he said.
Cooper Group has previously developed schemes in the
Chelsea, Hampstead and Knightsbridge areas of London.
Another source close to the situation said it was likely
News Corp. would prefer bids for residential-led schemes if
local planners allowed, as they would achieve the highest
return.
News International, the British newspaper wing of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp , put its former Wapping home up for
sale on Monday, abandoning a plan to remodel the 15-acre site in
east London.
"The majority of News International's Wapping-based
editorial and commercial staff have now relocated into Thomas
More Square with the remainder to be relocated by the end of
2011," the company said on Monday.
"As a result, and in light of current market conditions,
News International has decided not to proceed with remodelling
the Wapping site."
It abandoned its 2008 sale, saying it would move staff from
other offices to a remodelled Wapping site. The site will have
risen steeply in value since Murdoch bought it in the 1980s.
In 1986, thousands of demonstrators clashed with police at
the site as part of protests against Murdoch's move to shift his
news operations out of Fleet Street.
The move, which saw Murdoch introduce electronic production
techniques requiring fewer staff, triggered the dismissal of
thousands of workers.
The site is home to The Times and Snday Times newspapers.
($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Dan Lalor)