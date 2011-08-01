Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 1

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to bounce back on Monday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, with investors' appetite for riskier assets seen rising after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a deal to increase the borrowing limit to avert a default.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening up 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 1.1 percent higher.

Asian stocks rose while gold and the yen dropped as investors cut safety trades after Washington reached a last-minute deal to escape default, though the top U.S. credit rating could still be downgraded.

Japan's Nikkei share average outperformed U.S. stock futures, gaining 1.8 percent, as investors bought back technology-related shares and a weaker yen invited buyers to dive back into major exporters. The MSCI index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.7 percent after falling for the past two sessions.

HSBC will be the first of Britain's big banks to report results this week. The bank is expected to report half-year profit of near $11 billion on Monday, flat from a year earlier as weak investment bank trading and wobbly U.S. and European economies offset growth in Asia.

Crude climbed more than $1 sending Brent above $118, after U.S. President Barack Obama said congressional leaders agreed on a debt deal to avert default, improving the prospects for oil demand from the world's top consumer. Brent crude advanced $1.50 to $118.24 a barrel by 0416 GMT, rebounding from an almost two-week low hit in the previous session. Brent is less than $9 from this year's peak above $127, while U.S. crude gained $1.45 to $97.15.

The dollar enjoyed a relief rally against the yen and Swiss franc as U.S. lawmakers clinched a deal to trim fiscal spending, easing concerns of an imminent U.S. debt default and prompting traders to unwind safe haven plays. The dollar rose 0.9 percent against the yen to 77.45 yen and rose 0.7 percent to 0.7911 Swiss francs, pulling away from a record low near 0.7850 francs hit late last week. However, market players said the yen's retreat against the dollar was likely to be short-lived, given lingering worries that the U.S. sovereign rating could be downgraded, as well as concerns about the outlook for U.S. economic growth. The euro held steady against the dollar at $1.4394.

Gold prices fell nearly 1 percent to $1,611.04, off a record high of $1,632.30 set on Friday. News about the debt deal dampened demand for the save-haven asset, which has touched record highs in recent weeks. The psychologically important $1,600-level will be a key support for gold prices and gold could retrace another $20 to $30 if the level is breached, traders and analysts said.

U.S. Treasury debt futures fell in electronic trading on Monday after the U.S. debt deal was announced. The 10-year Treasury futures were down 6/32 to 125 16/32, and in the cash market, the benchmark 10-year yield rose four basis points from late Friday in New York to 2.83 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,308.00 up 1.51% up 9.40

DJIA FUTURES 2,268.00 up 1.51% up 82.00

NIKKEI 10,012.15 up 1.82% up 179.12

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 580.63 up 1.57% up 8.95

EURO/USD 1.4401 down 0.30% down 0.0044

USD/JPY 77.63 down 0.26% down 0.20

SPOT GOLD $1,614.29 down 0.76% down $2.30

US CRUDE $96.90 up 1.25% up $1.20

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8432% up 0.0530

10-YR BUND YLD 2.5270% down 0.0140

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

President Barack Obama on Sunday announced a last-minute deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and urged lawmakers to "do the right thing" and approve the proposed agreement to avert a catastrophic default.

China's factory sector struggled with its weakest activity in 28 months in July as manufacturers grappled with a credit shortage and softening global demand, the latest sign that the world's second-biggest economy is slowing.

South Korea's exports, a bellwether for Asia, grew far more strongly than expected in July but so did inflation, piling pressure on a central bank seen as having fallen behind the curve and on President Lee Myung-bak, whose fiery "war on inflation" has not been matched by results.

Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal launched a hostile $5.2 billion bid for Macarthur Coal after the Australian company's board said their approach undervalued its resources of the key steelmaking ingredient and it was working on attracting a rival offer.

Italy's divided centre-right government faces a testing week with Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti weakened by a graft scandal just as markets have turned on the euro zone's third largest economy.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

London's position as a global financial centre is under threat from the proposed merger of Deutsche Borse and NYSE Euronext, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, told the Financial Times on Monday.

EADS is poised to step up a recent buying spree with a space industry acquisition in Europe that could rank among its biggest efforts to expand, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

BSkyB will hand out 1 billion poundsto placate investors who lost out when a phone-hacking and police corruption scandal forced News Corp to drop its bid for the satellite broadcaster.

Vodafone shareholders will get $3.3 billion from a long-awaited Verizon Wireless dividend, raising hopes for regular payouts from the U.S. company after a six-year drought.

German retailer Metro has cut its sales outlook for 2011 due to a weak performance in southern Europe and the E.coli crisis in Germany this year.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Belgium Cofinimmo Q2

France Gameloft Q2

Germany MTU Aero Engines Holding Q2

Netherlands TNT Express Q2

Portugal Banco Espirito Santo H1

Romania Banca Transilvania H1

Romania BRD H1

United Kingdom Intertek Group Interim

United Kingdom HSBC Holdings Interim

United Kingdom Hammerson H1

United Kingdom Hiscox Interim

United Kingdom Senior Interim

United Kingdom Ultra Electronics Holdings Interim

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

0630 - Sweden manufacturing sector purchasing managers index (PMI) for July, forecast to fall to 51.8 from 52.9.

0713 - Spain manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to fall to 47.0 from 47.3.

0743 - Italy manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to fall to 49.0 from 49.9.

0748 - France manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to remain steady at 50.1.

0753 - Germany manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to remain steady at 52.1.

0758 - Euro zone manufacturing PMI for July, forecast to remain steady at 50.4.

0800 - Italy unemployment rate for June, forecast to remain unchanged at 8.1 pct.

0828 - United Kingdom manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to fall to 51.0 in July vs. 51.3 in the previous month.

0900 - Euro zone unemployment rate for June, forecast to remain unchanged at 9.9 pct.

1400 - United States Institute for Supply Management July manufacturing index, forecast at 54.9 vs. 55.3 in June.

1400 - United States construction spending for June, unchanged reading seen vs. 0.6 pct fall in the prior month.

