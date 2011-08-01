Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 1

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
MARKET VIEW
European shares are expected to bounce back on Monday,
mirroring strong gains in Asia, with investors' appetite for
riskier assets seen rising after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a deal
to increase the borrowing limit to avert a default.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening up 1.2 percent,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 1.1 percent higher.
Asian stocks rose while gold and the yen dropped as
investors cut safety trades after Washington reached a
last-minute deal to escape default, though the top U.S. credit
rating could still be downgraded.
Japan's Nikkei share average outperformed U.S. stock
futures, gaining 1.8 percent, as investors bought back
technology-related shares and a weaker yen invited buyers to
dive back into major exporters. The MSCI index of Asia Pacific
stocks outside Japan was up 1.7 percent after falling for the
past two sessions.
HSBC will be the first of Britain's big banks to report
results this week. The bank is expected to report half-year
profit of near $11 billion on Monday, flat from a year earlier
as weak investment bank trading and wobbly U.S. and European
economies offset growth in Asia.
Crude climbed more than $1 sending Brent above $118, after
U.S. President Barack Obama said congressional leaders agreed on
a debt deal to avert default, improving the prospects for oil
demand from the world's top consumer. Brent crude advanced $1.50
to $118.24 a barrel by 0416 GMT, rebounding from an almost
two-week low hit in the previous session. Brent is less than $9
from this year's peak above $127, while U.S. crude gained $1.45
to $97.15.
The dollar enjoyed a relief rally against the yen and Swiss
franc as U.S. lawmakers clinched a deal to trim fiscal spending,
easing concerns of an imminent U.S. debt default and prompting
traders to unwind safe haven plays. The dollar rose 0.9 percent
against the yen to 77.45 yen and rose 0.7 percent to 0.7911
Swiss francs, pulling away from a record low near 0.7850 francs
hit late last week. However, market players said the yen's
retreat against the dollar was likely to be short-lived, given
lingering worries that the U.S. sovereign rating could be
downgraded, as well as concerns about the outlook for U.S.
economic growth. The euro held steady against the dollar at
$1.4394.
Gold prices fell nearly 1 percent to $1,611.04, off a record
high of $1,632.30 set on Friday. News about the debt deal
dampened demand for the save-haven asset, which has touched
record highs in recent weeks. The psychologically important
$1,600-level will be a key support for gold prices and gold
could retrace another $20 to $30 if the level is breached,
traders and analysts said.
U.S. Treasury debt futures fell in electronic trading on
Monday after the U.S. debt deal was announced. The 10-year
Treasury futures were down 6/32 to 125 16/32, and in the cash
market, the benchmark 10-year yield rose four basis points from
late Friday in New York to 2.83 percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,308.00 up 1.51% up 9.40
DJIA FUTURES 2,268.00 up 1.51% up 82.00
NIKKEI 10,012.15 up 1.82% up 179.12
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 580.63 up 1.57% up 8.95
EURO/USD 1.4401 down 0.30% down 0.0044
USD/JPY 77.63 down 0.26% down 0.20
SPOT GOLD $1,614.29 down 0.76% down $2.30
US CRUDE $96.90 up 1.25% up $1.20
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8432% up 0.0530
10-YR BUND YLD 2.5270% down 0.0140
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
President Barack Obama on Sunday announced a last-minute
deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and urged lawmakers to
"do the right thing" and approve the proposed agreement to avert
a catastrophic default.
China's factory sector struggled with its weakest activity
in 28 months in July as manufacturers grappled with a credit
shortage and softening global demand, the latest sign that the
world's second-biggest economy is slowing.
South Korea's exports, a bellwether for Asia, grew far more
strongly than expected in July but so did inflation, piling
pressure on a central bank seen as having fallen behind the
curve and on President Lee Myung-bak, whose fiery "war on
inflation" has not been matched by results.
Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal launched a hostile $5.2
billion bid for Macarthur Coal after the Australian company's
board said their approach undervalued its resources of the key
steelmaking ingredient and it was working on attracting a rival
offer.
Italy's divided centre-right government faces a testing week
with Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti weakened by a graft
scandal just as markets have turned on the euro zone's third
largest economy.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
London's position as a global financial centre is under
threat from the proposed merger of Deutsche Borse and NYSE
Euronext, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, told
the Financial Times on Monday.
EADS is poised to step up a recent buying spree with a space
industry acquisition in Europe that could rank among its biggest
efforts to expand, sources familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
BSkyB will hand out 1 billion poundsto placate investors who
lost out when a phone-hacking and police corruption scandal
forced News Corp to drop its bid for the satellite broadcaster.
Vodafone shareholders will get $3.3 billion from a
long-awaited Verizon Wireless dividend, raising hopes for
regular payouts from the U.S. company after a six-year drought.
German retailer Metro has cut its sales outlook for 2011 due
to a weak performance in southern Europe and the E.coli crisis
in Germany this year.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Belgium Cofinimmo Q2
France Gameloft Q2
Germany MTU Aero Engines Holding Q2
Netherlands TNT Express Q2
Portugal Banco Espirito Santo H1
Romania Banca Transilvania H1
Romania BRD H1
United Kingdom Intertek Group Interim
United Kingdom HSBC Holdings Interim
United Kingdom Hammerson H1
United Kingdom Hiscox Interim
United Kingdom Senior Interim
United Kingdom Ultra Electronics Holdings Interim
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)
0630 - Sweden manufacturing sector purchasing managers index
(PMI) for July, forecast to fall to 51.8 from 52.9.
0713 - Spain manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to
fall to 47.0 from 47.3.
0743 - Italy manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to
fall to 49.0 from 49.9.
0748 - France manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast to
remain steady at 50.1.
0753 - Germany manufacturing sector PMI for July, forecast
to remain steady at 52.1.
0758 - Euro zone manufacturing PMI for July, forecast to
remain steady at 50.4.
0800 - Italy unemployment rate for June, forecast to remain
unchanged at 8.1 pct.
0828 - United Kingdom manufacturing sector PMI for July,
forecast to fall to 51.0 in July vs. 51.3 in the previous month.
0900 - Euro zone unemployment rate for June, forecast to
remain unchanged at 9.9 pct.
1400 - United States Institute for Supply Management July
manufacturing index, forecast at 54.9 vs. 55.3 in June.
1400 - United States construction spending for June,
unchanged reading seen vs. 0.6 pct fall in the prior month.
