Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 2

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to open flat to lower on Tuesday, extending a week-long slide, after gloomy U.S. manufacturing data sparked worries over the outlook for the global economy.

An 11th hour deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling cleared its biggest hurdle in the House of Representatives, staving off the prospect of a calamitous default but failing to allay fears Washington could still lose its coveted triple-A credit rating.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening down 0.02 percent and Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 0.2 percent lower.

Barclays will likely be the latest bank to show its bruises on Tuesday from a rough three months for bond trading, putting more scrutiny on its plans to cut costs and revive its investment banking business. BNP Paribas, France's largest-listed bank, missed second quarter profit forecasts on Tuesday, posting net income of 2.13 billion euros after revenue growth in its key divisions was marred by a hit from its exposure to Greece. HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, on Monday shocked observers with its plans to lay off 30,000 jobs as it slashes costs to revive profitability. Barclays is expected to report a first-half pretax profit of 2.4 billion pounds, according to the average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by the company, compared with a 3.9 billion profit a year ago.

Asian shares fell on concerns about the health of the global economy after sluggish U.S. manufacturing data, while a strengthening yen prompted speculation that Tokyo may intervene in the markets to curb the currency.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent, while MSCI's broadest measure of Asian shares outside Japan slipped 1 percent.

The world's manufacturing sector expanded at its weakest pace in two years last month, surveys show, as factories reported shrinking orders for the first time since major economies emerged from the banking crisis and recession of 2008. The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, produced by JPMorgan, slumped to 50.6 in July from June's 52.3, its lowest level since July 2009, and barely above the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.

Oil slipped as bearish demand prospects prompted by the slowdown overshadowed the approval of a debt deal by the House of Representatives to avert a default by top crude consumer the United States. Brent shed 30 cents to $116.51 a barrel by 0405 GMT and U.S. crude dipped 9 cents to $94.80 after trading as low as $93.42 on Monday, its lowest since late June.

Gold edged higher supported by a purchase of the precious metal by South Korea's central bank. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,619.94 an ounce by 0245 GMT, off an intraday low of $1,607.69 on Monday.

The safe-haven Swiss franc gained on worries about the global economy even as the U.S. looked to have averted a debt default. The Swiss franc held near record highs against the euro and dollar, having risen strongly overnight after the lacklustre global manufacturing data. The dollar inched down 0.1 percent to 0.7830 Swiss francs, having plumbed an all-time low around 0.7730 overnight. The euro traded at 1.1173 francs, not far off a record low near 1.1025. Strength in the yen also drew more warnings from Japanese officials about possible intervention and nudged the Bank of Japan closer to a further easing in policy. The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 77.49 yen having set a four-month low of 76.29 yen the previous day on EBS.

U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Monday as the troubled outlook for the U.S. and global economies whetted appetite for safe-haven government debt, sending yields to their lowest in more than eight months. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.75 percent, the lowest since mid-November and down from 2.80 percent late Friday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,274.30 down 0.43% down 5.50

DJIA FUTURES 1,991.00 down 0.42% down 50.00

NIKKEI 9,824.55 down 1.41% down 140.46

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 571.17 down 1.47% down 8.51

EURO/USD 1.4240 up 0.15% up 0.0022

USD/JPY 77.41 down 0.01%

SPOT GOLD $1623.29 up 0.32% up $5.19

US CRUDE $94.60 down 0.31% down $0.29

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7410% down 0.0110

10-YR BUND YLD 2.4650% down 0.0040

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

A last-gasp deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit cleared its biggest hurdle in Congress on Monday, warding off the risk of a debt default after weeks of partisan feuding that damaged America's image abroad.

Japan primed markets on Tuesday for currency intervention after the yen tested record highs overnight, signalling it may try to tame the unit with a combination of yen-selling and easier central bank monetary policy.

The world's manufacturing sector expanded at its weakest pace in two years last month as factories reported shrinking orders for the first time since major economies recovered from the banking crisis and recession of 2008, surveys showed on Monday.

Japan's Kirin Holdings is buying a controlling stake in major Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol for 198.8 billion yen ($2.6 billion) to expand its market share in the fast-growing South American economy.

Billionaire Carlos Slim moved on Monday to bring his whole telecommunications empire under one roof when America Movil launched an offer to buy the rest of fixed-line phone subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

Metro, the world's No.4 retailer,missed expectations for second quarter results as high food prices and the European debt crisis hit consumer sentiment and said its 2011 earnings target depended on economic improvements.

BMW's outlook for the second half of this year and 2012 is seen being in focus when the German automaker reports quarterly results, driven by demand for luxury cars in China and North America.

Xstrata is expected to post an almost 40 percent jump in core profit when it reports first-half earnings on Tuesday ,and will likely point to a stronger second half, as its copper unit helps the miner recover from a flood-hit start to 2011.

Australian miner Macarthur Coal stoked the fires of takeover speculation on Tuesday, saying it remained in "positive" talks with bidders Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal as well as unnamed rival suitors.

The board of Northumbrian Water has recommended a 4.7 billion pound takeover offer from Cheung Kong Infrastructure, the Daily Telegraph said on Tuesday.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Finland Orion Q2

France Arkema H1

France BNP Paribas Q2

Germany BMW Q2

Germany Deutsche Post Q2

Germany Fresenius Medical Care Q2

Germany Fresenius SE Q2

Germany Gildemeister Q2

Germany Metro Q2

Germany Pfeiffer Vacuum Q2

Germany Porsche Q2

Germany Wacker Chemie Q2

Greece Titan Q2

Italy Atlantia H1

Italy Enel Green Power H1

Netherlands DSM Q2

Netherlands Imtech Interim

Netherlands Ten Cate H1

Switzerland Xstrata H1

United Kingdom Barclays Interim

United Kingdom Carpetright Q1 Trade

United Kingdom Capital Shopping Centres Interim

United Kingdom Cookson Group Interim

United Kingdom Drax Group Interim

United Kingdom Fresnillo Interim

United Kingdom Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Interim

United Kingdom Meggitt Interim

United Kingdom Rotork Interim

United Kingdom Titan Cement Q2

United Kingdom Tullett Prebon Interim

United Kingdom Weir Group Interim

United Kingdom QinetiQ Trading

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT