Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 2

MARKET VIEW
European shares are expected to open flat to lower on
Tuesday, extending a week-long slide, after gloomy U.S.
manufacturing data sparked worries over the outlook for the
global economy.
An 11th hour deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling cleared its
biggest hurdle in the House of Representatives, staving off the
prospect of a calamitous default but failing to allay fears
Washington could still lose its coveted triple-A credit rating.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening down 0.02
percent and Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 0.2 percent lower.
Barclays will likely be the latest bank to show its bruises
on Tuesday from a rough three months for bond trading, putting
more scrutiny on its plans to cut costs and revive its
investment banking business. BNP Paribas, France's
largest-listed bank, missed second quarter profit forecasts on
Tuesday, posting net income of 2.13 billion euros after revenue
growth in its key divisions was marred by a hit from its
exposure to Greece. HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, on Monday
shocked observers with its plans to lay off 30,000 jobs as it
slashes costs to revive profitability. Barclays is expected to
report a first-half pretax profit of 2.4 billion pounds,
according to the average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by the
company, compared with a 3.9 billion profit a year ago.
Asian shares fell on concerns about the health of the global
economy after sluggish U.S. manufacturing data, while a
strengthening yen prompted speculation that Tokyo may intervene
in the markets to curb the currency.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent, while MSCI's broadest
measure of Asian shares outside Japan slipped 1 percent.
The world's manufacturing sector expanded at its weakest
pace in two years last month, surveys show, as factories
reported shrinking orders for the first time since major
economies emerged from the banking crisis and recession of 2008.
The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, produced by
JPMorgan, slumped to 50.6 in July from June's 52.3, its lowest
level since July 2009, and barely above the 50 mark dividing
growth from contraction.
Oil slipped as bearish demand prospects prompted by the
slowdown overshadowed the approval of a debt deal by the House
of Representatives to avert a default by top crude consumer the
United States. Brent shed 30 cents to $116.51 a barrel by 0405
GMT and U.S. crude dipped 9 cents to $94.80 after trading as low
as $93.42 on Monday, its lowest since late June.
Gold edged higher supported by a purchase of the precious
metal by South Korea's central bank. Spot gold inched up 0.1
percent to $1,619.94 an ounce by 0245 GMT, off an intraday low
of $1,607.69 on Monday.
The safe-haven Swiss franc gained on worries about the
global economy even as the U.S. looked to have averted a debt
default. The Swiss franc held near record highs against the euro
and dollar, having risen strongly overnight after the lacklustre
global manufacturing data. The dollar inched down 0.1 percent to
0.7830 Swiss francs, having plumbed an all-time low around
0.7730 overnight. The euro traded at 1.1173 francs, not far off
a record low near 1.1025. Strength in the yen also drew more
warnings from Japanese officials about possible intervention and
nudged the Bank of Japan closer to a further easing in policy.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 77.49 yen having set a four-month
low of 76.29 yen the previous day on EBS.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Monday as the troubled
outlook for the U.S. and global economies whetted appetite for
safe-haven government debt, sending yields to their lowest in
more than eight months. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 13/32
higher in price to yield 2.75 percent, the lowest since
mid-November and down from 2.80 percent late Friday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,274.30 down 0.43% down 5.50
DJIA FUTURES 1,991.00 down 0.42% down 50.00
NIKKEI 9,824.55 down 1.41% down 140.46
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 571.17 down 1.47% down 8.51
EURO/USD 1.4240 up 0.15% up 0.0022
USD/JPY 77.41 down 0.01%
SPOT GOLD $1623.29 up 0.32% up $5.19
US CRUDE $94.60 down 0.31% down $0.29
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7410% down 0.0110
10-YR BUND YLD 2.4650% down 0.0040
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
A last-gasp deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit cleared
its biggest hurdle in Congress on Monday, warding off the risk
of a debt default after weeks of partisan feuding that damaged
America's image abroad.
Japan primed markets on Tuesday for currency intervention
after the yen tested record highs overnight, signalling it may
try to tame the unit with a combination of yen-selling and
easier central bank monetary policy.
The world's manufacturing sector expanded at its weakest
pace in two years last month as factories reported shrinking
orders for the first time since major economies recovered from
the banking crisis and recession of 2008, surveys showed on
Monday.
Japan's Kirin Holdings is buying a controlling stake in
major Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol for 198.8
billion yen ($2.6 billion) to expand its market share in the
fast-growing South American economy.
Billionaire Carlos Slim moved on Monday to bring his whole
telecommunications empire under one roof when America Movil
launched an offer to buy the rest of fixed-line phone subsidiary
Telefonos de Mexico.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
Metro, the world's No.4 retailer,missed expectations for
second quarter results as high food prices and the European debt
crisis hit consumer sentiment and said its 2011 earnings target
depended on economic improvements.
BMW's outlook for the second half of this year and 2012 is
seen being in focus when the German automaker reports quarterly
results, driven by demand for luxury cars in China and North
America.
Xstrata is expected to post an almost 40 percent jump in
core profit when it reports first-half earnings on Tuesday ,and
will likely point to a stronger second half, as its copper unit
helps the miner recover from a flood-hit start to 2011.
Australian miner Macarthur Coal stoked the fires of takeover
speculation on Tuesday, saying it remained in "positive" talks
with bidders Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal as well as unnamed
rival suitors.
The board of Northumbrian Water has recommended a 4.7
billion pound takeover offer from Cheung Kong Infrastructure,
the Daily Telegraph said on Tuesday.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Finland Orion Q2
France Arkema H1
France BNP Paribas Q2
Germany BMW Q2
Germany Deutsche Post Q2
Germany Fresenius Medical Care Q2
Germany Fresenius SE Q2
Germany Gildemeister Q2
Germany Metro Q2
Germany Pfeiffer Vacuum Q2
Germany Porsche Q2
Germany Wacker Chemie Q2
Greece Titan Q2
Italy Atlantia H1
Italy Enel Green Power H1
Netherlands DSM Q2
Netherlands Imtech Interim
Netherlands Ten Cate H1
Switzerland Xstrata H1
United Kingdom Barclays Interim
United Kingdom Carpetright Q1 Trade
United Kingdom Capital Shopping Centres Interim
United Kingdom Cookson Group Interim
United Kingdom Drax Group Interim
United Kingdom Fresnillo Interim
United Kingdom Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Interim
United Kingdom Meggitt Interim
United Kingdom Rotork Interim
United Kingdom Titan Cement Q2
United Kingdom Tullett Prebon Interim
United Kingdom Weir Group Interim
United Kingdom QinetiQ Trading
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT