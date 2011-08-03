Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 3

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to sink on Wednesday, mirroring a sell-off on Wall Street and in Asia sparked by escalating fears over the health of the global economy following a string of bleak macro data.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX opening down1.4 percent and France's CAC-40 1.3 percent lower.

Investors will look past UniCredit's expected higher second-quarter net profit to focus on the reaction of Italy's biggest bank to the sovereign debt crisis it and other lenders are enduring. UniCredit and other Italian banks, which are big holders of domestic government bonds, have been pummelled as investors dump Italian assets. Asia-focused Standard Chartered posted a market-beating 17 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Wednesday, helped by strong growth in emerging markets.

Asian stocks fell more than 2 percent and gold remained near a record high above $1,660 an ounce, with fears increasing that Washington's efforts to cut spending will slow growth at a time when global industrial activity is already sluggish.

Japan's Nikkei index fell 2.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.3 percent, slipping below its 200-day moving average, an indicator of the medium-term trend.

Completion of a last-gasp deal to avoid a U.S. default failed to bring any relief, as investors focused instead on how tighter fiscal policy could constrict U.S. growth and Europe's debt crisis was still worsening.

Views on the economic outlook were rapidly being revised, with JPMorgan cutting its forecast on 2012 U.S. growth to 1 percent and markets reflecting expectations of more than 80 basis points of rate cuts in Australia -- 60 basis points more than a day ago -- contributing to the Australian dollar's slide below $1.07.

Italy and Spain have been under increased pressure in recent weeks due to concerns that the euro zone's bailout fund is too small to protect larger peripheral economies if the contagion from the Greek crisis cannot be contained.

The Swiss franc hit record highs as investors scrambled for a safe haven on renewed tensions in the euro zone debt market and worries about a global slowdown. Earlier on Wednesday, the euro hit a record low of 1.0797 versus the Swiss franc on trading platform EBS. The euro later trimmed its losses and was last up 0.6 percent from late U.S. trading on Tuesday at 1.0896 francs. The dollar also trimmed losses against the Swiss franc after hitting a record low of 0.7610 francs earlier today. The dollar last stood at 0.7669 versus the Swiss franc, up 0.6 percent on the day. The yen was relatively steady against the U.S. dollar as markets were wary of intervention to weaken the currency after recent jawboning from Japanese authorities.

U.S. crude fell to near a five-week low after Moody's assigned a negative outlook to the United States, stoking concern that demand may fall as the world's top oil user faces longer-term fiscal and economic challenges. U.S. crude fell 39 cents to $93.40 a barrel by 0353 GMT on Wednesday, after slipping to $93.08 on Tuesday, the lowest intraday price since June 29. Brent slid 41 cents to $116.05, about $11 below this year's peak above $127.

Gold hit a record high as investors made a beeline for bullion to shelter from the impact on financial markets of the deteriorating outlook for the global economy and Europe's worsening debt crisis. Spot gold rose to an all-time high of $1,661.14 in early Asian hours, hitting its ninth record in 16 trading sessions and up nearly 17 percent so far this year. It was trading at $1,657.88 by 0424 GMT, little changed from the previous close.

U.S. Treasury futures rose slightly in electronic trade early Wednesday after Moody's confirmed its Aaa rating of the United States. The 10-year T-note future was last up 3/32 at 127-2/32. The 30-year T-bond future was last up 2/32 at 130-28/32.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,248.30 up 0.08% up 1.00

DJIA FUTURES 1,802.00 down 0.04% down 5.00

NIKKEI 9,643.29 down 2.04% down 201.30

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 558.92 down 2.08% down 1.85

EURO/USD 1.4203 down 0.13% down 0.0018

USD/JPY 77.25 up 0.08% up 0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,658.21 down 0.06% down $1.04

US CRUDE $93.38 down 0.44% down $0.41

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5928% down 0.0200

10-YR BUND YLD 2.4070% down 0.0020

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

The United States had its triple-A rating confirmed by two key ratings agencies on Tuesday after Washington struck a last-minute deal to avoid a debt default, but threats of future downgrades remain.

Financial market pressure on Italy intensified on Tuesday, sucking Europe's second biggest debtor nation deeper into the euro area danger zone and prompting emergency consultations in Rome and among European capitals.

China's central bank governor urged Washington on Wednesday to act responsibly to deal with its debt issues, saying uncertainty in the U.S. Treasuries market will undermine the international monetary system and hamper global growth.

Security experts have discovered the biggest series of cyber attacks to date, involving the infiltration of the networks of 72 organizations including the United Nations, governments and companies around the world.

China's Huawei Technologies, the world's No. 2 network equipment maker, will unveil cloud-computing mobile phones on Wednesday in an attempt to replicate its telecom gear success in the smartphone market.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

A former senior UBS private banker was indicted by the United States on Tuesday for selling offshore tax-evasion services to wealthy Americans, the latest evidence of a rapidly-hardening U.S. approach toward Swiss banking.

Bids for EMI suggest that the British music company could fetch more than $4 billion, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

Danone said it had agreed to buy Wockhardt Group's nutrition business for about 250 million euros and enter the baby nutrition and medical nutrition markets in India.

Gold miners turned to net hedging for just the second time in five years in the first quarter of 2011 but are not expected to make a concerted return to selling their production forward this year, metals consultancy GFMS and Societe Generale said in a quarterly report on Tuesday.

Britain's government should postpone spending cuts or temporarily lower taxes to support a fragile economy, a leading think tank said on Wednesday.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Austria Immofinanz Preliminary

Denmark Genmab Q2

Finland Pohjola Bank Q2

Finland UPM-Kymmene Q2

France Societe Generale Q2

France Suez Environnement H1

Germany Axel Springer Q2

Germany Kuka Q2

Greece Mytilineos H1

Italy A2A H1

Italy Enel H1

Italy Unicredit H1

Netherlands Arcadis Q2

Spain Amadeus IT H1

Sweden Lundin Petroleum Q2

Sweden Meda Q2

Switzerland Ferrexpo Interim

Switzerland Petroplus Q2

Turkey Yapi Kredi Q2

Turkey Garanti Bank Q2

United Kingdom Antofagasta Q2 Output

United Kingdom ENRC Q2 Output

United Kingdom GKN Interim

United Kingdom Legal & General Interim

United Kingdom Rexam H1

United Kingdom Standard Chartered Interim

United Kingdom Taylor Wimpey Interim

United Kingdom Willis Group Q2

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

0713 - Spain services purchasing managers index (PMI) for July, forecast at 50.0 vs. 50.2 in June.

0743 - Italy Markit/ADACI services PMI for July, forecast at 47.00 vs. 47.4 in June