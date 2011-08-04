Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 4

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to bounce back from 11-month lows on Thursday, mirroring gains in Asia and a late recovery on Wall Street, on expectations of strong company earnings and a new round of U.S. economic stimulus.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening up 0.6 percent, Germany's 1.1 percent higher and France's CAC-40 up 1.2 percent.

After two days of steep losses, Japan's Nikkei share average jumped and reports of a merger between two Japanese industrial giants, Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to create one of the world's largest infrastructure firms further supported Japanese stocks. Investors also took heart after Wall Street ended a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan put on 0.04 percent, steadying from a 4-percent drop in the last two sessions.

The latest economic data continued to paint a sombre picture for the U.S. economy with the pace of growth in the services sector falling in July to its lowest since February 2010, while new U.S. factory orders also fell in June. A key U.S. employment report is expected to shed further light on whether a recovery in the world's largest economy is faltering.

The yen slid 2.7 percent versus the dollar and 2.5 percent against the euro as Japan intervened to curb yen strength to support its export-led economy, one day after the Swiss central bank unveiled a shock cut in interest rates to cap a soaring Swiss franc. There was a rumour that about $1 billion were sold in the market at levels near 79 yen, suggesting that the Bank of Japan may have sold roughly that amount in yen at such levels. The dollar surged 2.7 percent on the day to 79.18 yen. Earlier this week, the dollar hit a four-month low of 76.29 yen, close to its record trough of 76.25 yen in March. The latest strengthening had caused consternation among Japanese exporters. The yen tumbled 2.5 percent against the euro to 113.15 yen.

Oil posted a modest rebound from one-month lows. U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $92.14 a barrel by 0239 GMT, after dipping for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to $91.93, the lowest close since June 27. Brent added 1 cent to $113.24, after slumping more than $3 a day earlier.

Gold rose towards its record high, supported by worries about the widening euro zone debt crisis and slowing global growth and shrugging off strength in the dollar after Japan's intervention in the currency market. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,666.49 an ounce by 0341 GMT, off a record of $1,672.65 set in the previous session.

The global economic slowdown and debt market turmoil means the European Central Bank will probably hit the pause button on further interest rate increases at a meeting later on Thursday, but it may signal a readiness to buy bonds again. Markets are also awaiting results of a Spanish bond auction after yields on Spanish and Italian bonds jumped in recent sessions on fears those economies would be engulfed by debt problems.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Wednesday as fears the economy could be slipping back into recession spurred investors to seek out the safety of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 1/32 higher in price to yield 2.61 percent. Benchmark yields dipped to 2.55 percent on Wednesday, marking the lowest since early November.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,257.70 up 0.26% up 3.20

DJIA FUTURES 1,847.00 up 0.20% up 24.00

NIKKEI 9,699.14 up 0.64% up 62.00

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 555.57 down 0.59% down 3.29

EURO/USD 1.4284 up 0.34% up 0.0048

USD/JPY 79.20 down 2.78% down 2.14

SPOT GOLD $1,664.69 up 0.24% up $3.99

US CRUDE $91.70 down 0.25% down $0.23

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6326% up 0.0200

10-YR BUND YLD 2.4120% up 0.0010

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

Japan intervened in the currency market and its central bank looked set to ease policy on Thursday in a concerted effort to stem a rise in the yen that Tokyo fears could derail the economy's recovery from the March earthquake.

Spain plans to auction up to 3.5 billion euros of bonds on Thursday as the European Central Bank meets on policy, with investors hoping the ECB will signal a more aggressive approach to fighting the euro zone's debt crisis.

Talks to merge Japanese industrial giants Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have stalled after news leaked to the media, two sources said, a potential setback in efforts to reform corporate Japan.

Google, fresh from losing a bid to buy thousands of patents from bankrupt Nortel, lashed out at its biggest rivals on Wednesday and accused them of banding together to block the Internet giant in the red-hot smartphone arena.

Research In Motion unveiled two new versions of its touchscreen BlackBerry Torch on Wednesday as it seeks to regain ground it has lost to Apple and Google with powerful consumer-friendly models.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

The 3.2 billion pound cost of compensating people who were mis-sold insurance will have pushed Lloyds Banking Group deep into the red in the first half, undermining its path to recovery.

Germany's SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, plans to increase its workforce by about 7 percent in China and India, hiring as many as 600 people in coming quarters as it targets expansion in fast-growing Asia.

AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, said on Thursday that first-half net income quadrupled, helped by 1.44 billion euros in one-off gains related to asset sales.

Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, is expected to report a 6.9 percent decline in second-quarter net profit to 660 million euros, the average of 11 estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Belgium Dexia H1

Belgium Umicore H1

Denmark Novo Nordisk Q2

Finland M-real Q2

Finland YIT Q2

France AXA H1

France Natixis Q2

France Veolia Environnement H1

Germany Adidas Q2

Germany Beiersdorf Q2

Germany Deutsche Postbank Q2

Germany Deutsche Telekom Q2

Germany Fraport Q2

Germany Munich Re Q2

Germany ProSieben Q2

Germany Rhoen Klinikum Q2

Germany SGL Carbon Q2

Germany Tognum Q2

Greece Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Q2

Greece OTE Q2

Italy Telecom Italia H1

Luxembourg Tenaris Q2

Netherlands ING Q2

Netherlands Wereldhave Q2

Norway TGS-Nopec Q2

Sweden Hexagon Q2

Switzerland Givaudan H1

Switzerland Swiss Re H1

Turkey Erdemir Q2

Turkey Tofas Q2

United Kingdom Avis Europe Interim

United Kingdom Aviva Interim

United Kingdom British Land Q1

United Kingdom Cobham Interim

United Kingdom EasyJet Traffic

United Kingdom Inmarsat Interim

United Kingdom Ladbrokes Interim

United Kingdom Lloyds Banking Interim

United Kingdom Randgold Resources Q2

United Kingdom Rio Tinto Interim

United Kingdom RSA Insurance Interim

United Kingdom Schroders Interim

United Kingdom Unilever Q2

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

0730 - Netherlands consumer price index (CPI) for July yy, non-seasonally adjusted, seen at 2.4 pct vs. 2.3 pct.

0800 - Norway AKU labour force survey for May, seen at 3.4 pct, unchanged from previous month.

0900 - Germany industrial orders for June, forecast to fall 0.5 pct vs. 1.8 pct rise a month earlier.

1100 - Bank of England interest rate decision. Widely expected to keep rates on hold at a record low of 0.5 pct.

1145 - European Central Bank interest rate announcement,