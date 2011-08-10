Morning News Call - EMEA, Aug 10

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are expected to rise on Wednesday, adding to the previous day's timid rebound that halted a 20 percent dive, after the U.S. Federal Reserve made an unprecedented pledge to keep rates near zero for at least two years.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 0.8 percent higher, Germany's DAX up 0.6 percent and France's CAC-40 0.4 percent higher.

Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said demand for temporary workers would stay strong as clients seek flexibility in uncertain economic times. Adecco, which will provide personnel for the 2012 London Olympics, said net income in the second quarter was 141 million euros ($200.5 million), beating the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.Meanwhile, the world's biggest food group Nestle raised its full-year outlook after beating forecasts with a 7.5 percent rise in underlying sales in the first half of 2011. The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup said it expected underlying sales to grow at the top end of its targeted 5-6 percent range for the full year as it benefits from strong growth in emerging markets.

Asian stocks rebounded, following a jump in U.S. shares, after the Fed's decision on interest rates, stemming a global equity rout for the time being.

Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained about 3.2 percent, led by the materials sector, which jumped more than 3.5 percent. Australia's resource-heavy index gained 3.1 percent.

Wall Street shares posted their biggest one-day gain in more than two years on Tuesday, when the S&P 500 index leapt 4.7 percent. But investors remained wary about the implication of the central bank's move -- that it expects the U.S. economy to remain weak far longer than previously forecast -- and this supported demand for safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc. World stock markets had been tumbling since the start of August on fears of a slide back into recession for the United States, reinforced by a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating on Friday, and the ever-expanding euro zone debt crisis.

The euro rose 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc to 1.0402, pulling away from a record low around 1.0075 hit the previous day. The dollar edged up against the Australian dollar but its bounce was limited after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep rates near zero for two years, reaffirming the greenback's status as a funding currency of choice for carry trades. The Australian dollar dipped 0.5 percent to $1.0340. At one point on Tuesday it had soared roughly five full U.S. cents from an intraday low, to above $1.0400. The U.S. dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.81 yen, not far from the all-time trough of 76.25 yen hit in mid-March on trading platform EBS.

Gold ticked higher, hovering near a lifetime high around $1,778 an ounce struck in the previous session, but further gains could be capped by a rebound in equities after the Fed's vow to keep rates near zero. Gold added $13.09 to $1,756.49 by 0404 GMT, having hit a record at $1,778.29 on Tuesday, in its biggest three-day rally since the financial crisis in late 2008.

Brent crude rose $3 after the Fed's promise on near-zero interest rates weighed on the dollar and helped reverse a steep slump in oil. Brent crude for September rose as much as $105.67 a barrel and traded at $104.77 by 0356 GMT. It ended post-settlement trading up $1.76 at $105.50, after settling at $102.57, down $1.17, the lowest since Feb. 18 and sliding as much as 15 percent in a week. U.S. oil rose as high as $82.43 and traded at $81.45, after rallying to end post-settlement trading at $82.14. It settled at $79.30, down $2.01, having reached $83.05 after falling to $75.71, the lowest since September 2010.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields plunged to record lows on Tuesday, driven by the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates near zero and by speculation the U.S. central bank would return to the bond market to stimulate the economy. Five-year Treasury notes yields fell as low as 0.82 percent on Tuesday before increasing back to 1.00 percent and 10-year Treasury notes also tested their record low of 2.04 percent, initially set in December 2008, before rising back to around 2.28 percent.

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of promising to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said it would consider further steps to help growth, sparking a rebound in stocks.

China's export growth accelerated in July, figures released on Wednesday showed, easing concerns that sluggish demand from the debt-burdened United States and Europe would hold back the world's second-biggest economy.

Apple scored a major victory in its multi-country patent infringement battle against Samsung Electronics after a German court barred the Korean company from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in the entire European Union except the Netherlands.

British cities began on Wednesday to clean up shopping streets littered with debris from a night of looting by gangs of hooded youths copying the tactics of young Londoners who had rampaged through districts of the capital for three nights.

China's first aircraft carrier held its sea trial on Wednesday, a step likely to stoke patriotic pride at home and jitters abroad about Beijing's naval ambitions.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

Shares of Founder Securities, the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse, surged by more than half on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday, aided by a shift in stock market sentiment after a massive selloff that investors think was overdone.

While international exchange mergers have captured headlines this year, Europe's top investment banks have without much fanfare taken their first big step to make the murky world of clearing more competitive.

BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, is confident about the long term outlook for the United States and Australia, despite the global economic turmoil, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo won a bid for Bank of Ireland's $1.4 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank's global head of media and telecommunications, David Pearson, sent an internal memo to employees on Tuesday announcing two senior promotions within the German bank's U.S.-based investment banking team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

