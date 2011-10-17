Morning News Call - EMEA, Oct 17

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email
MARKET VIEW
European shares are set to extend gains to hit 10-week highs
on Monday on growing expectations that policymakers will soon
come up with a concrete plan to resolve the euro zone's debt
crisis that threatens a fragile global economic recovery.
Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC-40
opening 1 percent higher, while Germany's DAX is seen up 0.9
percent.
The world's leading economies pressed Europe on Saturday to
act decisively within eight days to decisively address the
current challenges through a comprehensive plan.
Meanwhile, Philips Electronics said it will cut 4,500 jobs
as it reported an 85 percent slump in third-quarter net profit
on higher restructuring and raw material costs. Philips -- the
world's biggest lighting maker, a top three hospital equipment
maker, and Europe's biggest consumer electronics producer --
also said it is considering alternative options for its TV unit.
Asian shares rose and the euro held near a one-month high
amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see
policymakers finally come up with a plan to resolve the region's
debt woes and recapitalise its banks.
The G20 finance chiefs at the weekend heaped pressure on
euro zone leaders to get on top of the two-year-old debt crisis,
throwing attention on to what is now being seen as a
make-or-break European Union summit on Oct. 23. Some market
players are talking of a "binary" moment for the euro zone in
which the leaders' summit either comes up with the goods to
assuage concerns about the debt crisis or disappoints markets
again.
Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.5 percent, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7
percent. S&P futures rose 0.5 percent in early Monday trade in
Asia, building on gains made last week.
The euro hovered near a one-month high after the G20 summit,
with traders saying that further short-covering may see the
currency eke out more gains. The euro, down 0.2 percent at
$1.3855 on slight profit-taking, rallied 3.5 percent last week
after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a new
package for solving the two-year crisis at the EU summit on Oct.
23, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks. Support
for the common currency is seen around $1.3834 -- roughly
matching a 38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around
$1.4940 in May to a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit earlier in
October. The dollar was little changed at 77.22 yen after
hitting 77.45 on Friday, near a one-month peak set on Wednesday.
Last week the dollar gained 0.6 percent, but remained tethered
to a tight band against the Japanese currency.
Brent crude futures climbed towards $113 a barrel, extending
the previous session's sharp gains. Brent crude gained 37 cents
to $112.60 at 0218 GMT, after rising to as much as $113. U.S.
crude increased 52 cents to $87.32.
Gold was steady, after posting its biggest weekly gain since
early September, as investors await concrete steps to tackle the
euro zone woes. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,682.39 an
ounce by 0320 GMT, after rising around 2.5 percent in the
previous week. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,684.70.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries slipped in Asia on Monday as
equities rose on hopes that European policymakers will come up
with convincing measures soon. The 10-year note dipped around
4/32 in price to yield 2.266 percent, up roughly 2 basis points
from late U.S. trade on Friday. The 10-year note is now hovering
close to support that comes in at around 2.266 percent, the 38.2
percent retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year
notes. More support is clustered near 2.3 percent to 2.31
percent, an area containing a few daily highs hit in late
August.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT
S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,226.90 up 0.57% up 7.00
DJIA FUTURES 11,629.00 up 0.57% up 66.00
NIKKEI 8,905.58 up 1.80% up 157.62
MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 475.05 up 1.55% up 7.23
EURO/USD 1.3856 up 0.21% up 0.0030
USD/JPY 77.18 down 0.07% down 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,681.44 up 0.17% up $2.91
US CRUDE $87.14 up 0.39% up $0.34
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2701% up 0.0200
10-YR BUND YLD 2.1920% down 0.0040
GLOBAL TOP STORIES
Greece's debt crisis cannot be solved without larger write
downs on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks
to accept this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
on Sunday, just days ahead of a key EU summit.
There was no repeat of the united stand which pulled the
world back from the brink in 2009 at Saturday's meeting of G20
finance chiefs. There was a mutual sense of fear that if Europe
fails to deliver, the global economy is in deep trouble.
Kinder Morgan struck a $21 billion deal to buy rival El
Paso, combining the two largest natural gas pipeline operators
in North America in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for
that fuel.
Global miner Rio Tinto signalled a major retreat from its
aluminium business on Monday, putting an estimated $8 billion
worth of assets up for sale across six countries, only four
years after buying aluminium giant Alcan for $38 billion.
Shares in Olympus plunged 22 percent on Monday after media
reports quoted its ousted chief executive as accusing the board
of firing him for probing allegations of improper payments
related to acquisitions.
EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS
British bank Barclays is looking at four Spanish cajas, or
small savings banks, as a way of bolstering its position in the
country's fragmented retail banking industry, the Sunday
Telegraph reported.
Etihad, the Middle Eastern airline, has approached the Irish
government to buy its 25 percent stake in the national carrier
Aer Lingus, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
First-round bids for a majority stake in British grocer
Iceland Foods are due around Wednesday, two people familiar with
the matter said on Saturday.
Swiss private bank Sarasin and its owner Rabobank are hoping
that Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen will buy part of the
latter's controlling stake in Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Sunday.
New British bank venture NBNK is interested in joining the
bidding for state-owned lender Northern Rock, two people with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
France Archos Q3 Sales
Luxembourg Metro International Q3
Netherlands Philips Electronics Q3
Sweden CDON Group Q3
Switzerland Kuehne Nagel Q3
United Kingdom Nanoco Group Preliminary
United Kingdom Nautical Petroleum Preliminary
TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)
1330 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble delivers a
speech titled "Achieving Sustainable Growth: Fiscal
Consolidation and Financial Market Regulation" in London, UK.
1435 - European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen
Stark speaks at the European Parliament's Committee on Economic
and Monetary Affairs in Berlin, Germany.
1230 - United States New York Federal Reserve releases
Empire State Manufacturing Survey for Oct. Seen at minus 4.00
compared with minus 8.82 in Sept.
1315 - United States industrial production and capacity
utilization data for Sept. Forecasts for a 0.2 pct increase in
production and a reading of 77.5 pct for capacity utilization.
In Aug, production rose 0.2 pct and capacity utilization was
77.4 pct.
2330 - United States Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on "Economic Outlook, October
2011" in Salisbury, Maryland.
