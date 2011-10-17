Morning News Call - EMEA, Oct 17

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are set to extend gains to hit 10-week highs on Monday on growing expectations that policymakers will soon come up with a concrete plan to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis that threatens a fragile global economic recovery.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC-40 opening 1 percent higher, while Germany's DAX is seen up 0.9 percent.

The world's leading economies pressed Europe on Saturday to act decisively within eight days to decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan.

Meanwhile, Philips Electronics said it will cut 4,500 jobs as it reported an 85 percent slump in third-quarter net profit on higher restructuring and raw material costs. Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three hospital equipment maker, and Europe's biggest consumer electronics producer -- also said it is considering alternative options for its TV unit.

Asian shares rose and the euro held near a one-month high amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.

The G20 finance chiefs at the weekend heaped pressure on euro zone leaders to get on top of the two-year-old debt crisis, throwing attention on to what is now being seen as a make-or-break European Union summit on Oct. 23. Some market players are talking of a "binary" moment for the euro zone in which the leaders' summit either comes up with the goods to assuage concerns about the debt crisis or disappoints markets again.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.5 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7 percent. S&P futures rose 0.5 percent in early Monday trade in Asia, building on gains made last week.

The euro hovered near a one-month high after the G20 summit, with traders saying that further short-covering may see the currency eke out more gains. The euro, down 0.2 percent at $1.3855 on slight profit-taking, rallied 3.5 percent last week after the leaders of Germany and France pledged to unveil a new package for solving the two-year crisis at the EU summit on Oct. 23, including an agreement on how to recapitalise banks. Support for the common currency is seen around $1.3834 -- roughly matching a 38.2 percent retracement of a fall from around $1.4940 in May to a nine-month low of $1.3145 hit earlier in October. The dollar was little changed at 77.22 yen after hitting 77.45 on Friday, near a one-month peak set on Wednesday. Last week the dollar gained 0.6 percent, but remained tethered to a tight band against the Japanese currency.

Brent crude futures climbed towards $113 a barrel, extending the previous session's sharp gains. Brent crude gained 37 cents to $112.60 at 0218 GMT, after rising to as much as $113. U.S. crude increased 52 cents to $87.32.

Gold was steady, after posting its biggest weekly gain since early September, as investors await concrete steps to tackle the euro zone woes. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,682.39 an ounce by 0320 GMT, after rising around 2.5 percent in the previous week. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,684.70.

U.S. 10-year Treasuries slipped in Asia on Monday as equities rose on hopes that European policymakers will come up with convincing measures soon. The 10-year note dipped around 4/32 in price to yield 2.266 percent, up roughly 2 basis points from late U.S. trade on Friday. The 10-year note is now hovering close to support that comes in at around 2.266 percent, the 38.2 percent retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year notes. More support is clustered near 2.3 percent to 2.31 percent, an area containing a few daily highs hit in late August.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,226.90 up 0.57% up 7.00

DJIA FUTURES 11,629.00 up 0.57% up 66.00

NIKKEI 8,905.58 up 1.80% up 157.62

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 475.05 up 1.55% up 7.23

EURO/USD 1.3856 up 0.21% up 0.0030

USD/JPY 77.18 down 0.07% down 0.05

SPOT GOLD $1,681.44 up 0.17% up $2.91

US CRUDE $87.14 up 0.39% up $0.34

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2701% up 0.0200

10-YR BUND YLD 2.1920% down 0.0040

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

Greece's debt crisis cannot be solved without larger write downs on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks to accept this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday, just days ahead of a key EU summit.

There was no repeat of the united stand which pulled the world back from the brink in 2009 at Saturday's meeting of G20 finance chiefs. There was a mutual sense of fear that if Europe fails to deliver, the global economy is in deep trouble.

Kinder Morgan struck a $21 billion deal to buy rival El Paso, combining the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.

Global miner Rio Tinto signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business on Monday, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale across six countries, only four years after buying aluminium giant Alcan for $38 billion.

Shares in Olympus plunged 22 percent on Monday after media reports quoted its ousted chief executive as accusing the board of firing him for probing allegations of improper payments related to acquisitions.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

British bank Barclays is looking at four Spanish cajas, or small savings banks, as a way of bolstering its position in the country's fragmented retail banking industry, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Etihad, the Middle Eastern airline, has approached the Irish government to buy its 25 percent stake in the national carrier Aer Lingus, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

First-round bids for a majority stake in British grocer Iceland Foods are due around Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Swiss private bank Sarasin and its owner Rabobank are hoping that Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen will buy part of the latter's controlling stake in Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

New British bank venture NBNK is interested in joining the bidding for state-owned lender Northern Rock, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

France Archos Q3 Sales

Luxembourg Metro International Q3

Netherlands Philips Electronics Q3

Sweden CDON Group Q3

Switzerland Kuehne Nagel Q3

United Kingdom Nanoco Group Preliminary

United Kingdom Nautical Petroleum Preliminary

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

1330 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble delivers a speech titled "Achieving Sustainable Growth: Fiscal Consolidation and Financial Market Regulation" in London, UK.

1435 - European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark speaks at the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in Berlin, Germany.

1230 - United States New York Federal Reserve releases Empire State Manufacturing Survey for Oct. Seen at minus 4.00 compared with minus 8.82 in Sept.

1315 - United States industrial production and capacity utilization data for Sept. Forecasts for a 0.2 pct increase in production and a reading of 77.5 pct for capacity utilization. In Aug, production rose 0.2 pct and capacity utilization was 77.4 pct.

2330 - United States Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on "Economic Outlook, October 2011" in Salisbury, Maryland.

