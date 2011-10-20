Morning News Call - EMEA, Oct 20

If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW

European shares are set to drop on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia, as hopes faded that a comprehensive plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis would be presented on Sunday at the European Union summit.

Spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 1.2 percent lower, Germany's DAX 1.3 percent down and France's CAC-40 1.1 percent lower.

Investors are looking forward to more details from the Sunday meeting, including plans to contain the festering euro zone crisis, particularly beefing up the rescue fund, and recapitalise European banks. A report in the Financial Times said on Thursday, however, the plan to strengthen Europe's banking system is set to fall short of market expectations. Meanwhile, French President Nicolas Sarkozy heightened concerns about upcoming progress by saying plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled, with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

Meanwhile, Nestle, the world's biggest food group, on Thursday upped its sales growth outlook for the year after price hikes and strong demand in emerging markets helped its underlying sales rise more than expected in the first nine months of 2011. Underlying sales at the maker of KitKat chocolate bars, Nespresso portioned coffee and Maggi soups rose 7.3 percent, beating forecasts for a 7.1 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

Riskier assets across the board such as Asian shares and metals fell as investors grew wary about taking risks ahead of the key summit on Sunday. The euro dipped as European policymakers struggled to reach consensus on the sovereign debt crisis in the region, and concerns about the global economy hit industrial metals such as copper.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.8 percent, with the materials sector leading the decline, falling nearly 3 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 0.9 percent. Shanghai copper fell by its limit of 6 percent, with the most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbling as low as 50,950 yuan ($7,989.024) per tonne in early trading.

The euro inched lower, hurt by nagging doubts over whether European leaders will take aggressive steps at the summit this weekend to ease the region's debt crisis. It dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3747, having retreated from the previous day's intraday high of $1.3870. Still, its downside was considered likely to be limited in the near-term, with some market players giving Europe the benefit of doubt in the lead-up to the summit. The dollar was steady to firmer, with dollar/yen little changed at 76.82 yen.

Gold prices fell 1 percent, on course for a fourth consecutive session of losses, as worries about whether Europe will achieve a cure for its debt crisis spooked investors. Traditionally gold is looked upon as a safe-haven asset, but a cloudy global economic outlook has taken the shine off gold as its prices track moves of riskier assets, including equities and other commodities. Spot gold fell as much as 1 percent to a two-week low of $1,624.39 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $1,629.11. U.S. gold dropped 1 percent to $1,629.90, on course for its fourth day of decline.

Brent crude held steady at $108 a barrel, after plunging 2.5 percent in the previous session on worries the euro zone's debt woes may hurt oil demand growth. Brent crude rose 15 cents to $108.54 at 0240 GMT, after plunging $2.76 to settle at $108.39 on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly on Wednesday in volatile trading. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were up 2/32 to yield 3.17 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,204.00 down 0.22% down 2.60

DJIA FUTURES 11,421.00 down 0.21% down 24.00

NIKKEI 8,679.31 down 1.06% down 93.23

MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 457.97 down 2.25% down 0.55

EURO/USD 1.3705 up 0.37% up 0.0051

USD/JPY 76.73 up 0.13% up 0.10

SPOT GOLD $1,616.49 down 1.51% down $4.81

US CRUDE $85.60 down 0.59% down $0.51

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1639% up 0.0090

10-YR BUND YLD 2.0710% up 0.0060

GLOBAL TOP STORIES

Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

Ousted Olympus CEO Michael Woodford widened a push for regulators to probe the firm, asking Japan's securities watchdog to look into massive payments to financial advisors, as its shares slid for a fifth day.

Some potential buyers of Yahoo are balking at the Internet company's demands for confidentiality that would prevent them from discussing joint bids, according to several people close to the situation.

China's financial regulators have asked the world's biggest audit firms to urgently review their work on U.S.-listed Chinese companies and give details on information they may have provided to overseas regulators, two sources told Reuters.

The world's largest daily deals company Groupon is cutting the size of intitial public offering by as much as a third to $500 million, sources said on Wednesday, valuing the company at around $10-$12 billion.

EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS

The world's biggest food group Nestle on Thursday upped its sales growth outlook for the year after price hikes and strong demand in emerging markets helped its underlying sales rise more than expected in the first nine months of 2011.

Swiss bank UBS' caretaker chief executive Sergio Ermotti has ruled out a sale or spinoff of the investment bank and is planning to shrink the investment-banking unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The European Commission has raided banks, including Deutsche Bank, in a probe into suspected fixing of interbank lending benchmark Euribor, the third major investigation of the finance sector by the EU's powerful executive this year.

Nokia is expected to report a rare loss for the third quarter as the struggling Finnish cellphone giant prepares to launch its first Windows phones next week.

Leading shareholders in the Home Retail Group have questioned the position of the company's chief executive Terry Duddy, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Belgium Deceuninck Q3 Trade

Belgium Mobistar Q3

Finland Fortum Q3

Finland Kone Q3

Finland Konecranes Q3

Finland Nokia Q3

Finland Nordic Aluminium Q3

Finland Outokumpu Q3

France Pernod Ricard Sales

France Remy Cointreau Sales

France Schneider Electric Q3 Sales

France Valeo Q3 Sales

Ireland Cooper Industries Q3

Ireland Dragon Oil Trading

Netherlands Akzo Nobel Q3

Netherlands Nutreco Q3 Trade

Norway Norwegian Air Shuttle Q3

Sweden Ericsson Q3

Sweden Husqvarna Q3

Sweden Kinnevik Q3

Sweden Getinge Q3

Switzerland Actelion Q3

Switzerland BB Biotech Q3

Switzerland Nestle Q3 Sales

United Kingdom Debenhams Final

United Kingdom Anglo American Q3 Trade

United Kingdom African Barrick Gold Q3

United Kingdom Britvic Trading

United Kingdom Cairn Energy Trading

United Kingdom Colt Group Q3 Trade

United Kingdom Petrofac Trading

United Kingdom SABMiller Q2 Trade

TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT)

European Central Bank's Governing Council holds its monthly meeting. No interest rate announcement scheduled.

